B1G picks: Whoa, Nellie! Can Buckeyes cover 8.0 in 'The Game'?

Last week: 5-2



Season: 55-35

My selections for Week 13.



Iowa -1.5 at Nebraska: Iowa has won 6 in a row in series, hasn't lost in Lincoln since 2011. The streak continues, and the Hawkeyes cover, too.



Wisconsin -7.0 at Minnesota: Sorry, Goldy. You aren't slowing down the Badger train. Bucky wins and covers.



Maryland -1.5 at Rutgers: Frankly, I am a bit shocked the Terps are favored. Give me RU and the points. I think the Scarlet Knights win straight up.



Ohio State -8.0 at Michigan: Whoa, Nellie! Brutus flexes ... again. Take OSU and lay the the points. Sorry, Wolverines.



Penn State -1.0 at Michigan State: A virtual pick 'em. Take Sparty and the points.



Northwestern at Illinois -6.5: A pillow fight in Champaign! Can the Illini cover that number? I say "no." Take NU and the points.



Indiana at Purdue -15.0: Lay the points and take the Boilers. Purdue brings home the Bucket.



Lock of the week: Indiana at Purdue -15.0



Spread too big? Northwestern at Illinois -6.5



Spread too small? Iowa -1.5 at Nebraska



Avoid this game: Penn State -1.0 at Michigan State



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines