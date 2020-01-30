MORE: Exit Interview--Matt McCann

Matt McCann’s Purdue career is finished. But the work goes on for the former Boilermaker offensive lineman.

The 6-6, 305-pound Fishers, Ind., native played in the Hula Bowl last weekend as he continues to work toward hopefully earning a living playing football. The game took place last Sunday on the island of Oahu at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. In addition to practicing and playing in the Hula Bowl, McCann and the other players got to go to Pearl Harbor and the Polynesian Culture Center.

“We were waiting to see if I could get into the NFLPA game or East-West Shrine Game, and that didn’t work out,” said McCann. “So, my agent thought I should go to the Hula Bowl. He asked me if I wanted to go, and I did.”

McCann, whose head coach at the Hula Bowl was Rex Ryan, says he did well in practices and excelled in the game. McCann’s team—Team Kai (West)--beat Team Aina (East), 23-7. Mike Smith coached Team Aina.

“I did really well,” he said. “I was playing right tackle because my team didn’t really have any tackles. So, I got forced into playing tackle and did pretty good.”

McCann is living with former Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins in Nashville, as they are training at Boost Performance. Hopkins played in the Senior Bowl last weekend.



“I have been getting some special instruction from Brycen’s day, Brad,” said McCann.



Brad Hopkins was a star offensive tackle in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

McCann’s future likely is at guard, but he wants to be as versatile as possible. He’s also working at center.

McCann was a fixture for Purdue over the previous four years, playing on some solid offensive lines during his tenure in West Lafayette. A product of Chatard, McCann started 47 games, taking turns at guard and tackle.

The NFL draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Before then, McCann will take part in Purdue's Pro Day later this winter. He remains hopeful as he trains in Music City.



“It is going well,” said McCann. “I don’t think I’ll get invited to the Combine, but that doesn’t matter. I am working hard on a lot of Individual things.”

McCann isn’t sure if he’ll get drafted, saying much will depend on how he tests.

“I think I’ve been making a lot of strides and improvements,” he said. “I already have cut like .35 off my shuttle time. I have cut a good chunk off my 40. I have been adding strength to my lower body and cleaning up my eating. I have noticed the change in my body and am feeling good.”

"It isn’t all about how fast or explosive you are,” he said. “That helps. But it also is about the techniques you use. I have been working a lot on my techniques in Nashville and think it’s paying off.”