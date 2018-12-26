Bailey 'impressed' with young Purdue d-line in bowl practices
NASHVILLE -- Markus Bailey has come away impressed with the new folks over the last week of bowl practices.
Before enjoying a team event at the Music City Bowl welcome party at the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville, Bailey said he's enjoying the progress being made in front of him at defensive line.
"They've definitely made a lot of growth throughout the season after giving up 31 to Northwestern in the first half but then getting better each and every game," Bailey said.
Bailey said he's been "very impressed" with Giovanni Reviere's transition to defensive tackle with Lorenzo Neal (torn ACL) being unable to play Friday against Auburn (1:30 p.m., ESPN) and Bailey says the redshirt freshman could have a big game against a struggling interior Southeastern Conference offensive line.
"I've been very impressed with how he's been able to adapt to a relatively new role in a new amount of time," Bailey said. "He looks made to play inside and the transition has been smooth."
Bailey did not participate on the Purdue side of the in the hot chicken eating contest and Auburn took down that competition 35-28 after the team dinner Wednesday night.
On Friday at Nissan Stadium, Purdue will be forced to use Derrick Barnes, a 12-game starter at linebacker at the Leo pass rusher position. However, linebacker depth won't be at empty as the Boilermakers were able to get back freshman Jaylan Alexander back last week for full-paded practice.
"Jaylan has done a great job and he's still got some progress to make with understanding everything mentally with all three positions, which is fine as a freshman, but I feel comfortable with him standing beside me," Bailey said.
Purdue defensive Nick Holt said last week in the final on-campus practices that he hoped more athleticism with Anthony Watts and Reviere could cause pressure problems for Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. According to Pro Football Focus data, Stidham's completion percentage is under 50 percent when pressured and his numbers look similar to Ohio State signal caller Dwayne Haskins, a Heisman finalist.
"I certainly think we're ready to play," Bailey said Wednesday night. "We've watched a lot of film on Stidham trying to find tendencies of him and he's a strong-arm guy with a lot of courage in that pocket. You see him taking big shots but still throw touchdown passes. We think we have a chance to get to him."
