NASHVILLE -- Markus Bailey has come away impressed with the new folks over the last week of bowl practices.

Before enjoying a team event at the Music City Bowl welcome party at the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville, Bailey said he's enjoying the progress being made in front of him at defensive line.

"They've definitely made a lot of growth throughout the season after giving up 31 to Northwestern in the first half but then getting better each and every game," Bailey said.

Bailey said he's been "very impressed" with Giovanni Reviere's transition to defensive tackle with Lorenzo Neal (torn ACL) being unable to play Friday against Auburn (1:30 p.m., ESPN) and Bailey says the redshirt freshman could have a big game against a struggling interior Southeastern Conference offensive line.

"I've been very impressed with how he's been able to adapt to a relatively new role in a new amount of time," Bailey said. "He looks made to play inside and the transition has been smooth."