Barlow leads Men of Mackey into second round

Barlow's 22 points came on 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from three. Barlow also added 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Men of Mackey in all three categories.

Fueled by Kelsey Barlow's game-high 22 points, Men of Mackey ran past Mid American Unity in Sunday evening's first-round matchup in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

Though Mid American Unity took an early lead, Men of Mackey had a big second quarter headlined by Barlow to take the lead for good. They held an eight-point halftime lead, which grew to 12 when the Elam Ending began. From there, Men of Mackey scored eight of the final 10 points, including Luis Jacobo's game-ending layup to hit the target score of 76.

Men of Mackey enjoyed a decisive advantage shooting the ball from the field, making 47 percent compared to Mid American Unity's 37 percent.

Jacobo, a Purdue Fort Wayne product, scored 13 points in the victory, as did Tyrone Nash (Notre Dame) and Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan).

The win marks the third consecutive year in which Men of Mackey have advanced to the second round of TBT, having defeated Heartfire in 2020 and Ballinteers in 2021.

Men of Mackey will take on The Money Team on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2. The Money Team, headlined by former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette, defeated Athletics Miami 71-67 earlier on Sunday behind Fredette's 29 points.