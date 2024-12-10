Barry Odom's contract details revealed by Purdue

Odom signed a six-year, $39 million contract to become the new head football coach for the Boilermakers, beginning this month and running through December 21st, 2030. The base compensation starts at $6,000,000 for the first two years, before increasing by $250,000 during years three and four. The salary jumps $500,000 in year five and rounds out at $7,250,00 by the end of the deal.

A "summary of key contract elements" has been released by Purdue, revealing details of new head coach Barry Odom's deal with the school.

Purdue has not yet released the staff salary pool, but the school vowed to be competitive with other Big Ten programs in that regard.

"Purdue and Coach to work collaboratively to provide the resources and support necessary to hire Assistant Coaches and other football program staff as mutually agreed upon. Staff structure and compensation to be competitive with Big Ten and other peer programs."

In addition to that base pay, Purdue is obligated to pay Odom's $3 million one-time buyout bill from UNLV after he broke the contract a year into the deal to head to West Lafayette.

Odom will have incentive pay potential as well, using a Performance Bonus Base of $1,500,00, which is contingent on maintaining a football APR (Academic Progress Rate) of 930 or more.

If Purdue is to move on from Odom prior to the end of his six-year deal, it will be forced to pay 75% of his remaining base salary. If Odom leaves the program prior to his deal ending between now and the end of 2025, he will owe Purdue $6,000,000. That numbers decreases by $1 million over the following three years, then by $500,000 over the last two years of the contract.