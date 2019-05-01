Bryce Bonner stayed as patient as possible.

With at-bats coming sporadically — it’s frequently the life of a backup catcher, who gets only the occasional spot start or late pitch hit opportunity — the junior couldn’t find the rhythm to get his batting average into a respectable range.

Couldn’t even get it above .100.

And that was particularly annoying, given that Bonner was putting together quality ABs, only to often see the result be a scorched line drive directly at a defender. And so by early April, the former freshman All-American was hitting .091.

But then Mark Wasikowski made a change; disregarding his inclination to keep the backup catcher available on the bench — and having freshman Blake Schmitt as an option, too — the second-year coach started to put Bonner in as Purdue’s DH. And with more regular at-bats, the hits started to come.

“It was frustrating, but our coaches always say to stick with the process and keep having good swings and putting together good at-bats and sooner or later, the hits will fall and they did,” Bonner said. “I’m just glad to get in the lineup every day and can show my tools.”

Since the finale at Nebraska April 7, Bonner has made 14 consecutive starts, at either DH or behind the plate, getting at least a hit in 10. During that span, he’s hitting .265 (13 of 49) with 13 RBI, raising his overall average to .195. He has two homeruns, as well. In the first two months of the season, he had only one run driven in, and that came in the opener Feb. 16 at Southern Miss.

“I think he definitely stayed patient,” teammate Tyler Powers said. “His average didn’t show what type of a hitter he is. He’s a really good hitter, but a lot of the outs that he had were screaming line drives, ones that were hit really hard. … He’s stayed calm and confident, and from that he’s been able to succeed.”

Bonner stayed ready. The Allen, Texas native is no stranger to the weight room, hitting the weight room as often as possible. He carries himself as a pro there, in the dugout, in batting practice and in the bullpen.

Whenever a pitcher needs to get in work on the side, Bonner is available.

“I try to catch as many ‘pens as I can, that’s the best way to simulate a game,” he said. “So whenever our guys need to throw a ‘pen, they can hit me up. I just try to work hard and try to treat it as if it’s a game when I catch ‘pens, so that I’m game-ready.

“I really do take BP very seriously, take practice very seriously, just because you never know when you’re going to get your chance. I try to get in the cage, get some extra swings in, so I’m ready, so my hands and eyes are working well.”