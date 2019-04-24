Before Christmas in 2017, Jacson McGowan issued a challenge to his teammate, telling then-freshman pitcher Cory Brooks that shortening up his arm motion would allow him to come back to Purdue after break throwing 95 miles per hour.

And thinking it was a good idea, Brooks — without the benefit of hindsight — grabbed a former high school teammate in Hilliard, Ohio, and started firing baseballs with the new mechanics.

It was great for about five throws, Brooks said, but then …

“I got to like the eighth one and felt my arm go numb and thought, ‘Oh man, that can’t be right,’” the right-handed redshirt freshman said Tuesday night, after his second career Purdue start, in which he threw four no-hit innings in a 10-1 win over Chicago State. “I threw two more and knew something was wrong. I tried to play it off and keep throwing but it got worse and worse.”

Brooks had blown out his right elbow, ending what had been a promising start to his freshman year. After a strong fall season, in which the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder had put himself in position to compete for Purdue’s open Sunday starter spot, Brooks was hurt. He tried to rehab before eventually opting for Tommy John; the surgery was May 3, 2018.

It’s been an impressively short recovery from Tommy John, an operation that often requires a 15-month recovery period. But Brooks has attacked his rehab. For the previous three Tuesdays, before the start vs. Butler April 16, he faced live batters before practice, with pitching coach Elliott Cribby giving instruction from behind the mound.

Brooks was scheduled to do so for two more Tuesdays, but his progress had been so far ahead that Purdue bumped him up to a start. Last week, he went two scoreless innings vs. Butler, allowing a hit while striking out three. Then vs. Chicago State Tuesday, it was four shutout innings with five strikeouts in 56 pitches. In all, he’s thrown 81 pitches across six shutout innings with eight Ks and no walks (although he has hit two batters).

“Cory wanted to start pitching two months ago in games, but we wouldn’t let him,” Coach Mark Wasikowski said. “It’s interesting because when you’re around young people as much as we are, it’s oftentimes about ‘How bad do you want it?’ … Cory’s makeup is really solid. Things don’t rattle him. That’s the biggest thing we missed with Cory, yeah, he’s throwing the ball over the plate, but he does it with an aura, a presence. It doesn’t surprise him when he throws the ball over the plate as much as he does. It surprises him when he doesn’t hit his spots. And so he has the stuff a champion is made of."

Brooks was frustrated he’d gotten himself hurt over Christmas break, and fearful, too. He wasn’t excited about telling Wasikowski, so he first broke the news to trainer Casey Kohr.

“And (Casey) said, ‘Well, I’m not telling Waz. You’re telling Waz.’ So I told Waz and he just looked at me and was like, ‘Are you serious dude?’” Brooks said. “We tried to rehab it for so long but it kept getting worse and worse. I had MRIs but they showed nothing, so it was one of those injuries they had to actually go in and cut it to see it.”

Now Brooks, who throws a fastball, curve and change, is continuing to get stronger. He still thinks it could be longer until he feels the same as before the surgery, but in the meantime, he’s going to continue to attack. It’s that approach that’s helped him.

He could figure big into Purdue’s last three Big Ten weekends.

“I kind of go out there with an ‘I don’t care’ attitude,” he said. “Stuff is going to happen. It’s baseball. Stuff is going to get away from you and there will be days you don’t have every pitch, so you’ve just got to go out there and throw strikes, let your defense play behind you. Very rarely do you see a pitcher just take over and dominate at this level, so you’ve just got to work with your defense.”