GoldandBlack.com

Back row, from left: Bill Edwards Sr., Bill Edwards Jr., Vincent Edwards, Glennetta Patton. Purdue Athletics

At some point after every night game in Mackey Arena, the lights go out, replaced then by the faint auxiliary overnight lighting that casts a sort of neon glow over Keady Court. On the night of Jan. 16, a few hours after Purdue's 78-50 win over Wisconsin, all Vincent Edwards, his older brother Bill Edwards Jr., and their uncle, Christopher, along with one of Christopher's friends, needed was that glow. The lights were out — pitch black — in Purdue's practice gym, so pale-glow Mackey it had to be. "It made the rim look kind of orange," Bill Edwards Jr. said. It was all they needed. What started out as a typical post-game workout for Vincent, presided over by Bill Jr., turned into a sort of all-nighter of competitive play. Vincent Edwards, who'd just scored 20 against the Badgers, wanted his brother in on the competition, in on those pre-dawn three-dribble one-on-one games and whatever else they did. Edwards Jr. — who played at Penn State, then Miami (Ohio) before severely injuring his knee late in his career — has put his own career on hold in order to help with his youngest brother's any way he can, serving as Vincent's de facto trainer and one of the many, many familial basketball sounding boards in Purdue's standout forward's ear. On this night, Vincent Edwards told his brother that things weren't just about him, that he needed to get moving on his comeback, too. “That sort of triggered us playing instead of just getting a workout," said Bill Edwards Jr., part of the Middletown, Ohio, contingent that set out for home sometime around 4 a.m. the following morning, "and an hour turned into two hours, which turned into three hours." Bill Edwards Jr. has put his hopes for a continued playing career on hold, forsaking what could be some of his peak years, in order to help with his brother's career best he can, a sacrifice he says he's happy to make and one Vincent says he very much appreciates, most of the time.

“Sometimes I don’t like it because he’s such a good player, better than people know," Vincent Edwards said. "He played at such a steady pace, he’s 6-6, 250, 240 frame, left-handed, and he’s a 2-guard, a combo guard, and those are hard to find. And left-handers look so much better when they play, so much harder to guard. Sometimes, I hate it, but that’s the sacrifice he made for me." Bill Jr. loomed large in Vincent Edwards' upbringing, Vincent said, while their father, Bill Sr., was playing professionally overseas. “He always did the little things for me," Vincent Edwards said. "It was almost like he raised me, making the sacrifices a parent would make. He’d make sure I ate before he ate at times. Brothers don’t have to do that. They eat first. But he’s always put me first. "I don't know if I can ever repay him." The older brother-younger brother basketball bond might be the face of a family dynamic inextricably linked to the shaping of a player Matt Painter has called one of the best in school history.

Bill Edwards Jr. played at Penn State and Miami (Ohio), but has put his playing career, and recovery from a knee injury, on hold to help his youngest brother with his career. AP

Vincent Edwards' career has always been a family thing, a chorus of voices in the Purdue forward's ear, productive voices, he said, but voices nonetheless. “There’s definitely points in time where your family is your biggest critic," said Vincent Edwards, admitting to sometimes bristling. "When you have a basketball family, most people can’t say that. You can’t say to them, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about’ when you have a dad who’s been through every step you can go through, a mom who’s played at the collegiate level, a brother who played in the Big Ten. You can’t tell them they don’t know what they’re talking about, because they did it, and they do know what they’re talking about.” Yes, Edwards' family — to a man, and woman — has been through it. Bill Sr. stands as the greatest player in the history of Wright State basketball. He left the program in 1993 as its all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder and today, roughly a quarter century later, he remains its all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder. Long-time Eastern Illinois coach Rick Samuels once told his former assistant coach, Matt Painter, that Edwards was the greatest player he'd ever coached against. Bill Edwards Sr. pushed Vincent hard when he was young, Senior's professional playing career overseas concluding just as his youngest was due to begin his own career, allowing father an opportunity to coach son with the local AAU youth team that eventually became the King James program, then again as an assistant coach at Middletown High School. Edwards Sr. is philosophically opposed to parents coaching their kids from the stands — "the worst thing in the world," as he says — so you won't hear his voice during games he's not actually coaching. But his teaching, he says, takes place after games. But he coached Vincent in a lot of games, too. "You’d have daddyball a lot in those situations," Bill Edwards Jr. said, "but I think it helped Vincent because my dad was so hard on him and held him to a higher standard instead of making sure his son did this or that. I think the toughness my dad brought to him helped him. “There’d be times he'd come to mom all upset," Edwards Jr. continued, "because he got 12 rebounds and my dad wanted 15 or 20.” Edwards' mother, Glennetta Patton, played basketball at Sinclair Community College in Dayton and served as her youngest son's first coach, beginning at age 5. To this day, she reminds Vincent Edwards constantly to "control what he can control," but has generally left it at that during his college career. "Unless it's rebounding or free throws," Vincent Edwards said. "Then she jumps in." When Edwards was young, mom schooled him to remember that when you rebound, you don't have to rely on others to get you the ball. When Vincent Edwards was moved out of Purdue's starting lineup briefly as a junior, she reminded him again, and Edwards went on an offensive rebounding tear in the games that followed, related or not, and quickly said good-bye to life as a reserve. Continue reading below

Much of Vincent Edwards' basketball upbringing can be traced back to Middletown's old Wade E. Miller Gym, where the Middies played their home games and the Edwards family often played and worked out. GoldandBlack.com