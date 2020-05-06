Baton Rouge corner becomes Purdue priority
In a perfect world for Purdue, Baton Rouge may become the epicenter of its defensive back recruiting for the Class of 2021.
Scotlandville safety Jah'von Grigsby was long ago established as a Boilermaker priority at safety. Now, Madison Prep corner Tyrell Raby joins him, at cornerback.
"They said they loved my film and heard a lot about me and what kind of player I am," Raby said. "They like that I can play offense and defense. Coach (Marty) Biagi has a lot of Louisiana connections and he wants me to bring some of that swagger up there, me and my friend Jah'von Grigsby. He wants us to help turn that defense around by being a couple of savages up there."
Continue reading below
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news