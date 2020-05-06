News More News
football

Baton Rouge corner becomes Purdue priority

Cornerback Tyrell Raby
Tyrell Raby is a Purdue priority at cornerback. (Sam Spiegelman)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

More: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers

In a perfect world for Purdue, Baton Rouge may become the epicenter of its defensive back recruiting for the Class of 2021.

Scotlandville safety Jah'von Grigsby was long ago established as a Boilermaker priority at safety. Now, Madison Prep corner Tyrell Raby joins him, at cornerback.

"They said they loved my film and heard a lot about me and what kind of player I am," Raby said. "They like that I can play offense and defense. Coach (Marty) Biagi has a lot of Louisiana connections and he wants me to bring some of that swagger up there, me and my friend Jah'von Grigsby. He wants us to help turn that defense around by being a couple of savages up there."

