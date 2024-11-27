Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana Hoosiers

(Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue football’s regular season finale comes against one of the top teams on its schedule, the 11th ranked Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. In advance of that matchup, Zach Browning of Rivals’ The Hoosier chats with Boiler Upload about Indiana’s magical season, Kurtis Rourke and more.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Next to nobody saw this type of year for Indiana coming. What were the first year expectations for Curt Cignetti prior to the season?

Most around Bloomington were expecting around five or six wins. Given Indiana’s non-conference schedule and the relative weakness of the Hoosiers’ Big Ten slate, most thought a bowl appearance was possible this season in year one of the Curt Cignetti era. Some, who were a little bit more optimistic, were thinking in the seven to eight win range heading into the season, but nobody could’ve imagined a potential 11-win season along with a trip to the College Football Playoff.

What has Indiana’s mindset been throughout the week about playing Purdue?

Indiana’s mindset this entire season has been going 1-0 each week, no matter the opponent. The Hoosiers’ roster is comprised of predominantly group of five transfers, all of whom play with a chip on their shoulder. Curt Cignetti spoke earlier this week, and he called Purdue a dangerous team—pointing to Purdue’s performance against Illinois. The Hoosiers know that if they win, they’re most likely in to the College Football Playoff. Combine those stakes with the chance to bring the bucket back to Bloomington, and I think Indiana will come out looking to dominate on Saturday.

How important has Kurtis Rourke been for not only the offense, but the team as a whole this season?

Kurtis Rourke has been pivotal for Indiana’s success this season. Curt Cignetti noted earlier this season that something that made Rourke stand out in the portal this past offseason was the fact that he’s played so much football throughout his lengthy career. It’s that experience and poise that Indiana has really built its offense around. The Hoosiers run an RPO-heavy offense and they trust Rourke with a lot of the quick decision making that is involved with running that type of offense. He doesn’t turn the ball over, and there’s not many throws he can’t make. If he’s given enough time to throw, he can pick apart most defenses.

What playmakers on offense will Purdue have to game plan for?

Both of Indiana’s running backs have been great this season. Ty Son Lawton and Justice Ellison are one of the top backfield duos in the Big Ten. On the outside, Elijah Sarratt is Rourke’s favorite target in the receiving corps. Look for Sarratt on deep crossers over the middle and on short RPO-slant routes. That’s where he does most of his damage. Myles Price and Ke’Shawn Williams have lightning in their feet and don’t need a ton of space to break off a big play. Those two or predominantly used underneath and on screen passes that allow them to use their RAC abilities.

Conversely, who on Indiana’s defense can be game wreckers on Saturday?

Mikail Kamara has been one of the top defensive lineman not only in the Big Ten, but in the country. Kamara leads the conference in sacks, and he’s capable of wrecking a game all by himself. Purdue likely won’t be able to afford to just let Kamara go one-on-one the entire game. At the linebacker spot, Aiden Fisher and Jailin Walker are two of the most versatile linebackers in the conference. They’re great stopping the run, but they can also drop back into pass coverage as well. In the secondary, D’Angelo Ponds is Indiana’s top cornerback. After being named a freshman All-American last season at James Madison, Ponds has once again put together a strong season. He’s a ballhawk who has a multi-interception game this year.

What is your prediction for Saturday?