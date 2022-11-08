It was a day that seemed tailor-made for running backs, so of course Kory Sheets as one of Purdue's best ever backs was confused as to Purdue's game plan. He is back with Travis this week to discuss Purdue's 24-3 loss to Iowa. Among the highlights:

- Aidan O'Connell had a rough game, and is part of it due to his injury that caused him to miss the Florida Atlantic game?

- Kory was aghast at how poor the tackling was, especially in the secondary.Purdue continually went for the big play but could not really hit on one against the Iowa defense.

- We look ahead briefly to Illinois, who looks like a better version of Iowa right now.

- We break down the scenarios that still have Purdue alive to win the Big Ten West.