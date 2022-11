We have a very special show this week. In addition to touching on Purdue's big win at Illinois we have a special guest. Josh Castle, the uncle and talkative member of the Mockobee family comes on to discuss the meteoric rise of Purdue redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee. We discuss how COVID affected his recruitment and how he was initially a defensive back before having a breakout junior season at Boonville High School in Southern Indiana. Kory has high praise for Devin throughout and Josh talks about some of the other Big Ten programs that at least showed interest and how his entire family worked to get him noticed before coming to Purdue.