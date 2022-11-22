News More News
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 15: Northwestern Recap & Indiana Pre

Travis Miller
It is Old Oaken Bucket week, and that means Purdue is getting ready to face the Hoosiers. This week Kory and Travis take a look back at the lackluster 17-9 Purdue win over Northwestern. Also, because it is Thanksgiving, they take a look ahead at the Indiana Hoosiers. Among the topics covered:

- Purdue's commitment to running the ball vs. Northwestern and how it at least kept the clock moving.

- Kory reacts to Jalen Graham's penalty that removed a touchdown.

- We look ahead to what Purdue needs to do in order to keep the Bucket for a second straight season.

- Kory shares some of his best memories from playing against the Hoosiers, as he scored nine touchdowns and got three wins in four years against Indiana.

- Kory also talks about his first career start, which came against Indiana.


