Purdue is the champion of the Big Ten West! Regardless of how it got there, the Boilers have accomplished something that has never been done in program history and they are off to the Big Ten Championship game. Kory and Travis recap the Old Oaken Bucket win over Indiana, including:

- Kory's high praise for Devin Mockobee continues.

- What did Kory see from Purdue, especially defensively, against the Hoosiers?

- The injury to IU quarterback Dexter Williams II was a major factor.

- How does a West title help the program going forward?

- Kory talks about the first time he won the Bucket.

- What has Kory seen the last two years in terms of program growth?

- Finally, we take a brief look ahead to Michigan.