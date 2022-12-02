It's Big Ten championship week, and with the extra game this year we get to talk about more football. Purdue is in Indianapolis this week as a big underdog to Michigan, but they do have a chance. Travis and Kory take a look at the Wolverines this week, including:

- Kory talks about why he had to sit for much of the Michigan game in 2007.

- He also recounts the 2008 win over Michigan with Justin Siller & Co.

- We look at the strong rushing attack and Michigan's excellent offense.

- We go over the litany of postseason awards Michigan has won.

- We also take a look at a stout defense and how Illinois and Maryland at least kept things close.

- Finally, Kory talks about attitude in a game like this.