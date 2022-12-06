Purdue's trip to the Big Ten championship game is complete. Even though the Boilers fell, they acquitted themselves well and at least made Michigan earn it. This week Kory and Travis are here to talk about Saturday night in Indy:

- We hit on the positives to take from both the game and the season.

- We discuss the Jeff Brohm situation and what it means going forward.

- We talk about Michigan's athleticism and how it won out in the end.

- We discuss why you don't settle for field goals when down 12 in the second half.

- We take a quick look ahead to LSU and the Citrus Bowl.

- Kory shares his general thoughts on the season as a whole.