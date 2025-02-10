Media videos | Harris, Loyer, and Painter talk Michigan

The #7 Purdue Boilermakers look to stay on top of the Big Ten when it heads up to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, a rematch of a Purdue 91-64 victory just a bit more than two weeks ago.



It's Purdue's first time taking on a Big Ten team for the second time this season. That was part of our conversation with Matt Painter a few minutes before Purdue's film session and practice on Monday afternoon. Also asked Matt Painter about Tom Izzo's legacy as he tied the Big Ten win record over the weekend.



But most importantly, this game features two of three teams in the Big Ten tied with two losses at the top of the conference.



Purdue does hold the half game lead with one more win than both Michigan and Michigan State.