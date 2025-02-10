Media videos | Harris, Loyer, and Painter talk Michigan

The #7 Purdue Boilermakers look to stay on top of the Big Ten when it heads up to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, a rematch of a Purdue 91-64 victory just a bit more than two weeks ago.
It's Purdue's first time taking on a Big Ten team for the second time this season. That was part of our conversation with Matt Painter a few minutes before Purdue's film session and practice on Monday afternoon. Also asked Matt Painter about Tom Izzo's legacy as he tied the Big Ten win record over the weekend.
But most importantly, this game features two of three teams in the Big Ten tied with two losses at the top of the conference.
Purdue does hold the half game lead with one more win than both Michigan and Michigan State.
We also talked to Fletcher Loyer about what teams are trying to take away from Purdue's offense and how he's had to adapt his game and be well rounded to take advantage of it.
And finally we talked to Gicarri Harris about getting more comfortable in the league, coming off the bench, and his ability to play make on the court.
Check back later today for a full game preview on Boiler Upload.