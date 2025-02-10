Game Preview and How to Watch| #7 Purdue at Michigan | Then there were two

It's a busy day for the first place in the Big Ten on Tuesday night. All three Big Ten teams with two losses will play on Tuesday, starting with Purdue and Michigan facing off against each other. Michigan State will then play host to Indiana at 9:00 p.m.. Purdue sits a half game ahead in the standings with 11 conference wins to ten a piece for Michigan and Michigan State. Purdue has already gotten the best of Michigan, dismantling the Wolverines 91-64 in Mackey Arena a little over two weeks ago. The winner of the rematch, this time in the Crisler Center will stay on top of the Big Ten conference and the other will fall a game behind at least the other team and possibly Michigan State who will be taking on a collapsing Indiana Hoosiers program at home. The final month of action is jam packed with matchups between the top of the conference. Purdue and Michigan State's only game of the season, at Michigan State, is looming on February 18th. Michigan and Michigan State will play twice in the last five games of their season. Whoever comes out of Tuesday night with two wins will have a giant leg up for taking the conference trophy at the end of the season. Which for Michigan will mean vanishing the ghosts of one of its worst performances of the season when it couldn't make a shot and turned the ball over 22 times in its first matchup with Purdue. Purdue will have to forget that game ever happened as it travels on the road to take on a Michigan team that's won four straight games. It's going to be a good one in Ann Arbor on Tuesday.

Purdue got into Michigan's guards from the jump, forcing more than a turnover per minute for the first half of the first half. Before Michigan could blink in Mackey Arena, Purdue had taken over the game. In Mackey Arena, Michigan didn't have a chance. The Wolverines were just 6 of 29 from three and turned the ball over 22 times.



While Purdue had its way with Michigan in transition and inside the arc. Purdue was over 65% from two in the game and its fourteen steals sparked a transition attack that had Michigan trailing by 25 at halftime.



Michigan never made a run, but this time Michigan will get to play Purdue in the friendly confines of the Crisler Center.



The only issue with that, if this game will be anything like last year, the confines might not be so friendly. With Juwan Howard's Wolverines suffering through a miserable season last year, an already fairweather and absentee fan base no showed Purdue coming to town. With it being a weekend, plenty of black and gold took advantage of all the available tickets. Purdue fans flooded Crisler Center and the players were left a little in awe - a road game in the Big Ten became a game at Mackey North.



With a new coach and success, it remains to see how Michigan fans will respond to hosting a #7 team in the country on a Tuesday night. At the moment, tickets are still just $16 dollars.



So can a Michigan offense that's gotten the better of most teams find its groove against a Purdue team that seemed to have it figured out in its first matchup? Or will Purdue take a major step towards winning its third straight Big Ten Title at Mackey North?