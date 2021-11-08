Aidan O'Connell named Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week
The Big Ten is honoring a Purdue player again.
After the Boilermakers' 40-29 win vs. No. 5 Michigan State, the Big Ten named Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell co-Offensive Player of the Week. Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson also was honored.
O'Connell completed 40-of-54 passes for 536 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions vs. the Spartans, the second top-five team the Boilermakers have toppled in 2021. It was the third most passing yards in a game by a Boilermaker. David Bell caught 11 of O'Connell's passes for 217 yards and a TD.
This is the fourth time a Purdue player has been honored by the Big Ten in 2021.
Earlier this season, Bell was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Purdue beat No. 2 Iowa, 24-7. That same week, safety Cam Allen earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
Linebacker Jalen Graham was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a 28-23 win at Nebraska.
Purdue (6-3 overall; 4-2 Big Ten) plays at No. 6 Ohio State (8-1; 6-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
