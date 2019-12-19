One that got away: S Christian Gonzalez . The entire courtship of Gonzalez--the brother-in-law of David Blough--was odd. Gonzalez committed, strangely and seemingly out of the blue, in August after previously naming a final five that didn’t include the Boilermakers. Then, the four-star talent flipped to Colorado in November. Gonzalez wasn’t the only recruit to flip on Purdue. In fact, there were two others. And both also were defensive backs. CBs Malachi Melton (Rutgers) and Jaylen Stinson (Duke). It wasn’t a big shock to see Melton flip to Rutgers, where he has many family ties. Melton has a brother, Bo, who will be entering his third year as a starting wide out for the Scarlet Knights this fall. Stinson supposedly flipped to the Blue Devils because Durham, N.C., is closer to his Opelika, Ala., home than West Lafayette.

Biggest catch: DE Greg Hudgins . Some good choices, as Purdue inked four, four-star recruits in WR Maliq Carr , QB Michael Alaimo , WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Hudgins. But let's go with the 6-4, 226-pound Hudgins. He battled some of the nation’s top talent while playing at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C. Hudgins had offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Tennessee, among others. A defense never can have enough edge rushers. Hudgins could be a stud.

Let's take one last look over our shoulder at Signing Day for Purdue:

Biggest flip: WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. A four-star talent who was committed to Northwestern, Yaseen is described by Jeff Brohm as a smooth operator. And the kid was sold on Purdue's vision to utilize his skills. Yaseen will enroll early. The Boilermaker staff also flipped OT Nalin Fox (Toledo) and JC LB DaMarcus Mitchell (Louisiana Tech). CB Anthony Romphf was committed to Florida Atlantic but walked away after Lane Kiffin left to coach Ole Miss.

Instant impact: WR Maliq Carr. Yes, Purdue already teems with talent at wideout, but Carr is a special talent. At 6-5, Carr is a mismatch waiting to happen. He could grow into a tight end. But, for now, Carr figures to work as an outside receiver for what looks like a stand out wideout unit. He will enroll early--and he hopes to one day play hoops for Purdue.



Top position haul: WR. Purdue is stacking talent on top of talent with Maliq Carr, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Marcellus Moore and Collin Sullivan all slated to join a receiving unit that features Rondale Moore and David Bell, among others. The offensive staff will have an embarrassment of riches to work with at wideout in 2020.

Could have used more: Defensive tackles. The only one signed so far is Bryce Austin. Purdue has two good ones coming back in Lorenzo Neal and Anthony Watts. And promising youngsters in Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson. But the front could use more--especially another veteran via the grad transfer/JC market. Purdue also probably needs to add a veteran quarterback. And no tight end has been signed.

Wait until 2021: RB Tirek Murphy. Who knows? Maybe the boffo talent from Queens, N.Y., will wow next season. But the running back room in West Lafayette already has some talent in the form of King Doerue, Zander Horvath and Da'Joun Hewitt. But Murphy could be "the guy" in 2021. No doubt: He didn't sign to sit and watch. Murphy checks all the boxes.

Fastest: WR Marcellus Moore. The 5-8 speedster purportedly has national-caliber speed. Maybe Olympic-quality speed. The plan is to let him run track. Moore was on the U.S. 400-meter relay team last summer that set an under-20 world record at the Pan Am Under-20 Championships. He’s also a six-time state champ in track, a nine-time state medalist and owner of the state-meet record in the 100 meters (10.31). Brohm needs to find ways to get Moore the ball in space ... and watch him go. Moore will enroll early.



Sleeper: S Sanoussi Kane. He looks primed to out perform his three-star rating. Kane oozes passion and want-to. A hitter who can run, Kane will arrive early with his eyes on playing.

Biggest signee: C Gus Hartwig. No one is taller or heavier than the 6-5, 290-pound Zionsville, Ind., native. And it sounds like Hartwig--who will enroll early--could impact this fall at a center spot that needs help.

Smallest signee: Marcellus Moore, who is 5-8, 165 pounds. The only other signee under 6-0 is 5-11 Geovonte Howard, a JC cornerback.

Don't forget about: LB Ryan Brandt. The 6-1, 205-pound Angola, Ind., native signed a "Declaration-of-Intent" on Wednesday. Since he is blue-shirting, Brandt didn’t sign a traditional "Letter-of-Intent" and couldn't be officially announced by Purdue. He will arrive in West Lafayette in June with the rest of the 2020 class. The plan is for Brandt to go on scholarship in August--and his scholarship would count toward 2021. This is how Purdue handled LB Jacob Wahlberg last year.