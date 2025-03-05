Beyond bullseyes and senior night jollity, Purdue reestablishes a standard

On his senior night, Caleb Furst played the part.





He soaked up the standing applause of 15,000 devotees, shook his coach’s hand with a smile and took his flowers, a yellow bouquet.







He hugged his mom, his fiancée, his father and brothers, if a bit sheepishly.







And then the lone senior on Purdue’s men’s basketball team finished it off with his obligatory speech, starting with a nod to his immense faith and continuing to thank just about every person who’d shared with him, by some measures, the most successful ride in the program’s vaunted history.





Oh, and then there was the game.





The forward scored only 2 points, but they were loud: On the fast break with point guard Braden Smith in the first half, he high-pointed a perfect alley-oop pass for a dunk that roused the Mackey Arena crowd with Purdue separated by just 3 points on the scoreboard.







But the measure of Furst’s nightly success isn’t found in that column in the box score. Mover over a few and you’ll see he was exactly who Purdue need him to be, Tuesday night and all the other nights that await these Boilermakers.





Feast your eyes on his nine rebounds.





The first came late in the game’s opening half, in a display of senior versus freshman hustle as Furst wiped all-world newcomer Ace Bailey from the paint and made the basketball his.





That was a start, but Purdue needed more. It entered halftime down one in the rebounding battle, an uncomfortably familiar position for the Boilers in their recent games, of which they’ve lost four.





Purdue’s rebounding often waxes and wanes with Furst’s contributions. He corralled only two against UCLA, and nary a single one in a loss to Michigan State. The Boilers’ rebounding came up short of their opponent's in both games.





“Caleb’s got the ability to do it,” assistant coach Paul Lusk said Monday. “And that's the role we absolutely need from Caleb.”





And so began the second half. Mackey Arena braced for impact.





For weeks, one-time Big Ten leader Purdue had salted its title hopes away in the second halves of games, many of which it led at halftime. Even in the Boilers’ win last week over UCLA, the Bruins had spurted out to a small lead after the buzzer. The effect was particularly deadly in three recent road games.





“You take the opposing team out of it early when you’re able to go on a run,” Smith said. “That’s what happened to us in those road games. The fans got into it, and it got tougher for us, and we weren't hitting shots.”





But calamity didn’t strike in this latest half of basketball. Instead, the Boilers doled out that medicine to Rutgers.





In a flash, a bucket in the paint and two 3s had buried the Scarlet Knights under 17 points of Purdue cushion and a downpour from the stands.





It was powered by a rebounding surge.







First, the notably under-springy junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn muscled and pawed his way to a board that became a second-chance 3-pointer.



