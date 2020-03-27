The Big Ten announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020 and will re-evaluate again at that time.

A conference e-mail stated that this is an "additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future."

Two weeks ago, the Big Ten announced that all organized team activities had been suspended until April 6, 2020, and would be re-evaluated at that time.

The Big Ten said in an e-mail that it will "continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic."