Published Sep 19, 2024
Big Ten basketball schedule revealed | Can Purdue three-peat?
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
The Big Ten men's basketball schedule for 2024-25 has been released.

Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers now know its path to try and win its third straight Big Ten Title. Purdue won the 2023 season and 2022 season by multiple games, but now life without Zach Edey starts and Braden Smith takes over as the new favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year.

The junior guard will be joined by a cast of known names: Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin.

But Purdue will also have a slew of new freshmen to bring along this season with the additions of: Jack Benter, Daniel Jacobsen, CJ Cox, Raleigh Burgess, and Gicarri Harris.

Purdue will also be trying to handle the success and high of reaching the National Title Game last season, falling to UConn after advancing to Purdue's first Final Four in nearly half a century.

It's not just Purdue with new faces. The Big Ten itself has changed, adding Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the mix bringing the Big Ten Conference to a total of 18 teams.

That means familiar foes will now be one off games and the league will tilt more dramatically towards who has the more favorable schedule.

But Purdue has dominated the Big Ten over the past few seasons and Painter and his Boilers look primed to try and stay on top an expanded Big Ten Conference.

But don't worry, Purdue and IU is one of the protected basketball rivalries and will continue to play each other twice in the regular season.

For the rest of Purdue's schedule, check out below.

Non-Conference Games

Before the Big Ten schedule, Purdue will again have a tough slate in the non-conference. Purdue has not lost in the non-conference in the last three seasons.

It will again kick off its season with a marquee road exhibition game, this time against Creighton on October 26th and then at home against Grand Valley State on October 30th.

November

4 − Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

8 − Northern Kentucky

11 − Yale

15 − Alabama

19 − at Marquette

23 − Marshall

28 − vs. North Carolina State (Rady Children's Invitational, San Diego)

29 − vs. BYU or Mississippi (Rady Children's Invitational, San Diego)

December

Again December will feature two early conference games with a road trip to Penn State and a home game against Maryland before finishing off its non-conference schedule that includes a marquee game in Indianapolis.


5 − at Penn State

8 − Maryland

14 − vs. Texas A&M (Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

21 − vs. Auburn (at Birmingham, Alabama)

29 − Toledo

January

January will feature Purdue's first out west trip with the new Big Ten when it plays at Washington on the 15th and at Oregon on the 18th. Purdue will play Indiana to finish the month.


2 − at Minnesota

5 − Northwestern

9 − at Rutgers

12 − Nebraska

15 − at Washington

18 − at Oregon

21 − Ohio State

24 − Michigan

31 − Indiana

February

Purdue's February will not go quietly into spring as it hosts maybe the toughest stretch of its season as it goes on the road at Michigan State on the 18th and then to Bloomington to take on Indiana on the 23rd before finishing the month out hosting UCLA in Mackey Arena.


4 − @ Iowa

7 − USC

11 − at Michigan

15 − Wisconsin

18 − at Michigan State

23 − at Indiana

28 − UCLA

March

The Big Ten could come down to the last game of the season with Purdue taking a road trip to Illinois on March 7th. Last year's game was one of the best games of the Big Ten season and the Boilers will attempt to take down Illinois on the road for a second straight season.


4 − Rutgers

7 − at Illinois

