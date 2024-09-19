Big Ten basketball schedule revealed | Can Purdue three-peat?

The Big Ten men's basketball schedule for 2024-25 has been released.
Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers now know its path to try and win its third straight Big Ten Title. Purdue won the 2023 season and 2022 season by multiple games, but now life without Zach Edey starts and Braden Smith takes over as the new favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year.
The junior guard will be joined by a cast of known names: Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin.
But Purdue will also have a slew of new freshmen to bring along this season with the additions of: Jack Benter, Daniel Jacobsen, CJ Cox, Raleigh Burgess, and Gicarri Harris.
Purdue will also be trying to handle the success and high of reaching the National Title Game last season, falling to UConn after advancing to Purdue's first Final Four in nearly half a century.
It's not just Purdue with new faces. The Big Ten itself has changed, adding Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the mix bringing the Big Ten Conference to a total of 18 teams.
That means familiar foes will now be one off games and the league will tilt more dramatically towards who has the more favorable schedule.
But Purdue has dominated the Big Ten over the past few seasons and Painter and his Boilers look primed to try and stay on top an expanded Big Ten Conference.
But don't worry, Purdue and IU is one of the protected basketball rivalries and will continue to play each other twice in the regular season.
For the rest of Purdue's schedule, check out below.
Non-Conference Games
Before the Big Ten schedule, Purdue will again have a tough slate in the non-conference. Purdue has not lost in the non-conference in the last three seasons.
It will again kick off its season with a marquee road exhibition game, this time against Creighton on October 26th and then at home against Grand Valley State on October 30th.
November
4 − Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
8 − Northern Kentucky
11 − Yale
15 − Alabama
19 − at Marquette
23 − Marshall
28 − vs. North Carolina State (Rady Children's Invitational, San Diego)
29 − vs. BYU or Mississippi (Rady Children's Invitational, San Diego)
December
Again December will feature two early conference games with a road trip to Penn State and a home game against Maryland before finishing off its non-conference schedule that includes a marquee game in Indianapolis.
5 − at Penn State
8 − Maryland
14 − vs. Texas A&M (Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
21 − vs. Auburn (at Birmingham, Alabama)
29 − Toledo
January
January will feature Purdue's first out west trip with the new Big Ten when it plays at Washington on the 15th and at Oregon on the 18th. Purdue will play Indiana to finish the month.
2 − at Minnesota
5 − Northwestern
9 − at Rutgers
12 − Nebraska
15 − at Washington
18 − at Oregon
21 − Ohio State
24 − Michigan
31 − Indiana
February
Purdue's February will not go quietly into spring as it hosts maybe the toughest stretch of its season as it goes on the road at Michigan State on the 18th and then to Bloomington to take on Indiana on the 23rd before finishing the month out hosting UCLA in Mackey Arena.
4 − @ Iowa
7 − USC
11 − at Michigan
15 − Wisconsin
18 − at Michigan State
23 − at Indiana
28 − UCLA
March
The Big Ten could come down to the last game of the season with Purdue taking a road trip to Illinois on March 7th. Last year's game was one of the best games of the Big Ten season and the Boilers will attempt to take down Illinois on the road for a second straight season.
4 − Rutgers
7 − at Illinois