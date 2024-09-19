Big Ten basketball schedule revealed | Can Purdue three-peat?

The Big Ten men's basketball schedule for 2024-25 has been released.



Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers now know its path to try and win its third straight Big Ten Title. Purdue won the 2023 season and 2022 season by multiple games, but now life without Zach Edey starts and Braden Smith takes over as the new favorite for Big Ten Player of the Year.



The junior guard will be joined by a cast of known names: Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin.



But Purdue will also have a slew of new freshmen to bring along this season with the additions of: Jack Benter, Daniel Jacobsen, CJ Cox, Raleigh Burgess, and Gicarri Harris.



Purdue will also be trying to handle the success and high of reaching the National Title Game last season, falling to UConn after advancing to Purdue's first Final Four in nearly half a century.



It's not just Purdue with new faces. The Big Ten itself has changed, adding Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the mix bringing the Big Ten Conference to a total of 18 teams.



That means familiar foes will now be one off games and the league will tilt more dramatically towards who has the more favorable schedule.



But Purdue has dominated the Big Ten over the past few seasons and Painter and his Boilers look primed to try and stay on top an expanded Big Ten Conference.



But don't worry, Purdue and IU is one of the protected basketball rivalries and will continue to play each other twice in the regular season.



For the rest of Purdue's schedule, check out below.



