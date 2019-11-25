Big Ten honors David Bell as Freshman of the Week ... again
David Bell was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It’s the third time in 2019 the Indianapolis native has won the award.
In last Saturday’s 45-24 loss at Wisconsin, Bell caught 12 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.
Bell won the award in back-to-back weeks in October. He made nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns vs. Maryland on October 12, and 13 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown at Iowa on October 19. His 197 yards receiving were the most ever in a game for a freshman receiver at Purdue.
The 6-2, 210-pound Bell leads the Big Ten with 77 catches for 899 yards (11.7 ypc) with six touchdowns. He also leads the nation’s freshmen in all three categories.
Purdue (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) closes its 2019 season on Saturday at home vs. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) at noon ET.
David Bell of @BoilerFootball is the #B1GFootball Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/sgvrtKt1A3— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 25, 2019
