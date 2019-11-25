David Bell was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It’s the third time in 2019 the Indianapolis native has won the award.

In last Saturday’s 45-24 loss at Wisconsin, Bell caught 12 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown.

Bell won the award in back-to-back weeks in October. He made nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns vs. Maryland on October 12, and 13 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown at Iowa on October 19. His 197 yards receiving were the most ever in a game for a freshman receiver at Purdue.

The 6-2, 210-pound Bell leads the Big Ten with 77 catches for 899 yards (11.7 ypc) with six touchdowns. He also leads the nation’s freshmen in all three categories.

Purdue (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) closes its 2019 season on Saturday at home vs. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) at noon ET.