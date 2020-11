GoldandBlack - Big Ten hoops schedule has Purdue opening Dec. 16, playing on Christmas

The Big Ten finally announced its conference basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon, a conventional 20-game slate for what's sure to be an unconventional season.

Among highlights ...

• Purdue opens Big Ten play Dec. 16 with a visit from Ohio State, one of four conference games that'll be played in December.

• The Boilermakers host Maryland on Christmas Day.

• Single-play opponents: League favorite Illinois (road), top-25 Iowa (road), reigning league co-champ Wisconsin (home), Michigan (home), Northwestern (home) and Minnesota (home).

• Indiana games: Jan. 14 in Bloomington and March 6 in West Lafayette.

The full schedule ...

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Ohio State at Purdue

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Purdue at Iowa

Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Maryland at Purdue

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

Purdue at Rutgers

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Purdue at Illinois

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Nebraska at Purdue

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

Purdue at Michigan State

Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Purdue at Indiana

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Penn State at Purdue

Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Michigan at Purdue

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Purdue at Ohio State

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Minnesota at Purdue

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Purdue at Maryland

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Northwestern at Purdue

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

Purdue at Minnesota

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Michigan State at Purdue

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Purdue at Nebraska

Fri., Feb. 26 or Sat., Feb. 27

Purdue at Penn State

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Wisconsin at Purdue

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Indiana at Purdue