Big Ten late at night | IU uses the final minute to make a metaphor

IU falls to UCLA, 72-68, at home

In the final minute or so of IU's loss to UCLA in Assembly Hall, everything that has plagued IU's season and the last four years under Mike Woodson showed its face.



Particularly the problems that have haunted this season's team.



With IU desperately trying to crawl back from behind, the IU offensive got what it wanted - penetration that pulled in the defense and the ball moved, quickly to a wide open Myles Rice on the perimeter. Instead of attempting a three-pointer though, Rice, with a clock ticking down and multiple possessions separating IU from UCLA, decided to fake, dribble, and then take a contested mid-range jumper.



The miss wasn't a miss, it was a metaphor, a representation of IU's late game follies, a lot of them falling on Myles Rice's shot selection, but 26 games into the season, a handful of late game mistakes in a row, and we're way beyond fool me once, shame on you. Mike Woodson had a dead ball where he could have learned from his continuous mistake of trusting Rice late in a game just a couple plays later. Instead, with the game finally within reach, Rice drove right with just under twenty seconds left. Plenty of time to do anything besides stop, bump his man, and force an awkward, ugly 12 foot floater from the baseline.



But IU's tragedy is not so simple. Between those Rice screw ups, there was Malik Reneau standing with the ball at the hoop after the miss. There is nothing between him and tying the game with a lay up, but Reneau assumed contact and lost focus on his lay up. It went hard and missed.



Then, on IU's in bound pass to finish the game, Rice was wide open under the hoop for a game-tying lay up. Instead, IU found another wide open shot for the win. Mackenzie Mgbako after in bounding the ball cut to the corner where he had a shot to win the game, and in many ways, keep IU's hope of the NCAA Tournament alive.



Instead, another miss, in a season of misses. IU hasn't always had good intentions this season, but even when it has, it's missed its chances.



The former Big Ten giant continues to follow the path of the dinosaurs. Even in its death, there are things to mine from its bones.

I'm not sure you could say UCLA played great. Its defense was its defense, and it remains maybe the most consistent side of the court in the Big Ten, but offense continues to be a struggle. UCLA was just good enough from three, 9-20, to barely hold on against the Hoosiers after surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half.



Fun fact: no Bruin played more than 29 minutes tonight.



Depth and defense has UCLA still at the top of the middle of the Big Ten.

