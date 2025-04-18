Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode entering transfer portal

A key Purdue defender is now on the move, as senior defensive tackle Mo Omonode is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Friday.

Omonode came to Purdue after starring at West Lafayette High School, just down the road from Ross-Ade Stadium. The 2022 three-star recruit chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Northern Illinois and others during the recruiting process.

Upon landing with the Boilermakers, Omonode was a contributor in all three years. In 33 career games, he tallied 32 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks from his defensive tackle spot. He was Purdue's fourth highest rated defender of all regulars in the rotation last season, with a 71.6 Pro Football Focus grade, behind only Cole Brevard, Dillon Thieneman and Will Heldt.

Omonode remained with the program through the coaching change and did not participate during spring practice due to a back injury. Now, he will be searching for a new home for his final year of eligibility next season.

Purdue has made defensive tackle a priority in the portal, landing Akron/Bowling Green transfer Marcus Moore Jr. at the position, while Arkansas State transfer Ian Jeffries and Vanderbilt transfer De'Marion Thomas are two key targets out of the portal as well.

The Boilermakers currently have a defensive tackle rotation of Moore Jr., Auburn transfer TJ Lindsey, Jamarius Dinkins, Jamarrion Harkless, Demeco Kennedy, and Drake Carlson, heading into 2025, with more reinforcements potentially on the way.