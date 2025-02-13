Big Ten late at night | Maryland is real

Teenage Mutant Terrapin Rangers
Derik Queen might just be really, really good.
Queen led Maryland to a big time win on the road, 83-75, over a Nebraska team that gave the Terrapins a strong push late. The score doesn't really cover how close the game was. Nebraska made a lot of big shots late, and Brice Williams had 20 points, but the Cornhuskers just didn't have the offensive fire power to keep up with Queen and a starting five that's about as good as any in the Big Ten.
No one on Maryland's bench scored, but that wasn't a problem when all five of its starters scored at least 13 points.
Jakobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice are making a case for best back court in the Big Ten. Derik Queen is an absolute problem - his size and mobility makes him an impossibility to deal with inside. Julian Reese had another double double, 13 points and 12 rebounds, and two blocks.
Queen's double-double, 24 points and 11 rebounds, highlights how difficult this Maryland team will be heading into the NCAA Tournament. Don't be surprised if Maryland has one of the best runs in the tournament out of the Big Ten.
Cornhuskers a scorer short
Fred Hoiberg has done some great things at Nebraska. He's shown an ability to move his system around to fit the style of play that fits his players. He's done a lot with a roster that features a lot of small guards, lack of shooting, and in general, lacking in scoring punch. He's helped Brice Williams blossom into a huge guard that's become more and more ball dominant.
But against good teams, and good defenses, Nebraska just doesn't have another guy that can alleviate the scoring burden reliably and that will be its downfall. This win probably would have secured its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but the Cornhuskers are still very much in the picture. Currently its picked to be a #10 seed in the Tournament.
Nebraska still has a pretty favorable schedule to finish the season. That's a good thing. It will need to be above .500 the rest of the way to feel good about dancing.
Is tomorrow's only GAME OF THE NIGHT also an audition?
Mick Cronin has had a lot to complain about when it comes to UCLA's traveling, but it's good to know that it wasn't necessarily the statue of liberty that was UCLA's kryptonite.
UCLA, I believe, still hasn't won away from the pacific time zone, and even in the heart of the midwest where you're more liable to see Butter Jesus than the Statue of Liberty, UCLA continued its losing ways away from home dropping Illinois earlier in the week.
But maybe more interesting is that is this perhaps a job interview for Mick Cronin? With the announcement of Mike Woodson's departure after the season, or whenever they decide that they don't want to talk about, Cronin has been a named mentioned as a possible replacement hire for Woodson.
The grumpy Cronin has always been a good basketball coach and there's something schedenfraude about the idea of IU fans getting a miserable coach that will finally bring them some wins.
But IU is also coming off its best win of the season, a road victory over Michigan State that's sparked just a little life and hope into a program that looked listless for the last month. If IU takes down UCLA, Woodson might all of a sudden be cooking with something just in time to have another disappointing finish to a season.