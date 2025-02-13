Big Ten late at night | Maryland is real

(Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Teenage Mutant Terrapin Rangers

Derik Queen might just be really, really good.



Queen led Maryland to a big time win on the road, 83-75, over a Nebraska team that gave the Terrapins a strong push late. The score doesn't really cover how close the game was. Nebraska made a lot of big shots late, and Brice Williams had 20 points, but the Cornhuskers just didn't have the offensive fire power to keep up with Queen and a starting five that's about as good as any in the Big Ten.

No one on Maryland's bench scored, but that wasn't a problem when all five of its starters scored at least 13 points.



Jakobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice are making a case for best back court in the Big Ten. Derik Queen is an absolute problem - his size and mobility makes him an impossibility to deal with inside. Julian Reese had another double double, 13 points and 12 rebounds, and two blocks.



Queen's double-double, 24 points and 11 rebounds, highlights how difficult this Maryland team will be heading into the NCAA Tournament. Don't be surprised if Maryland has one of the best runs in the tournament out of the Big Ten.

Cornhuskers a scorer short

Fred Hoiberg has done some great things at Nebraska. He's shown an ability to move his system around to fit the style of play that fits his players. He's done a lot with a roster that features a lot of small guards, lack of shooting, and in general, lacking in scoring punch. He's helped Brice Williams blossom into a huge guard that's become more and more ball dominant.



But against good teams, and good defenses, Nebraska just doesn't have another guy that can alleviate the scoring burden reliably and that will be its downfall. This win probably would have secured its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but the Cornhuskers are still very much in the picture. Currently its picked to be a #10 seed in the Tournament.



Nebraska still has a pretty favorable schedule to finish the season. That's a good thing. It will need to be above .500 the rest of the way to feel good about dancing.

