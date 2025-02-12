Big Ten late at night | Top of the B10 takes the night off

(Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Good night for eyes

Iowa couldn't seem to hit a shot, but it didn't matter. Iowa took down Rutgers on the road, 84-73.

Josh Dix had 26 points and Payton Sandfort had 20 to outshine the Scarlet Knights.



Rutgers appeared buoyed by Dylan Harper's return, but Rutgers has now lost back to back games including this heartbreaker at home. Rutgers will have to say goodbye to its regular season, but it's still a dangerous enough team to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament.



Rutgers will get the chance to play spoiler down the end of the season with road games at Michigan and Purdue in the final 10 days of its regular season schedule.



But tonight is about Iowa and its offensive firepower. With Owen Freeman out, Iowa gets to go to its worst and best intentions with jump shots and ball movement everywhere.



Iowa put up 84 points while shooting just 7 of 25 from three.



In a conference of slog teams playing slog games, Iowa continues to be a beacon of just the right amount of frenetic, beautiful offense and bad defense that brings out the best in the other team to make its games a uniquely enjoyable experience almost every night.



Thanks, Hawkeyes.

Big win Buckeyes

93-69, Buckeyes absolutely stomp on the Washington Huskies. It was a triumverate of power for Ohio State with John Mobley and Micah Parrish going for 21 points with Bruce Thornton scoring 17.



It's the largest conference win of the season for Ohio State.

Ohio State gets back to .500 in the conference, probably the magic number to finish the season at for Ohio State and its hopes to dance in March. Ohio State sitll has one of the easier schedules to finish the conference.



It will also get a big chance to have a say in the Big Ten race. On Sunday, Ohio State will host rival Michigan. Michigan is the only two loss team left in conference play after Purdue and Michigan State lost on Tuesday night. (Purdue, of course, lost to Michigan.)



