Amid mounting pressure from numerous sources, the Big Ten released "An Open Letter to the Big Ten Community" today outlining reasons why it postponed the 2020 football season and all fall sports on August 11.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren writes: "While several factors contributed to the decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season, at the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes."

And the letter puts to rest any hopes for the Big Ten revisiting its decision to play football in the fall of 2020, despite protests and letter-writing campaigns by several fan bases in the Big Ten and a petition drive by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.



Warren writes: "The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts. Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities."

The Big Ten is focusing on trying to play in spring of 2021. Reports indicate the league's plan could be unveiled soon.



The conference also says it has "assembled a Return to Competition Task Force consisting of members from the COP/C, sports medicine and university medical personnel, Athletic Directors, Head Coaches, Faculty Athletic Representatives and Senior Women Administrators to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible."