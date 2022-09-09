LAST WEEK: 2-9 vs. the spread.

Let's make the picks for Week Two!

Arkansas State at Ohio State (-44.5): Buckeye offense will hit its stride. Buckeyes win and cover.



Duke at Northwestern (-10): Wildcats had last week off; back-to-back wins, and a cover.



*Ohio at Penn State (-25.5): All Nittany Lions, who will cover after gaining confidence last week.



Washington State at Wisconsin (-17.5): Bucky too big, tough and physical for Wazzu. Lay the points, take Wisconsin.



Maryland (-27.0) at Charlotte: Terps roll and cover.



Akron at Michigan State (-34.5): Not feeling it, Sparty. Take the Zips and the points.



Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5): You know it won't be pretty, but the Hawkeyes will win--and cover.



Virginia at Illinois (-4.5): The physical Illini will grind down the Cavs ... and cover.



Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-23.5): The Huskers didn't cover a big number last week. They won't this week. Take the points and Ga Southern.



Hawaii at Michigan (-51.0): Yes, that is a HUGE number. Have no fear: Lay the points, take Michigan.



Indiana State at Purdue (-35.0): Time to take out some frustrations. Boilers win and cover.



Western Illinois at Minnesota (-37.5): Gophers covered a big number last week; they will again this week.



Wagner at Rutgers (no line): RU wins ... by a lot.



Idaho at Indiana (-23.0): Yes, the offense didn't inspire last week. But IU gets it done and covers.



* Lock of the week



NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN

