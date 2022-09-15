Big Ten picks: Five 20-plus point favs. Who covers?
Picking every Week 3 Big Ten game against the spread.
LAST WEEK: 5-7
SEASON: 7-16
UConn at Michigan (-47.5): Another HUGE number. Take the points and the Huskies.
Purdue at Syracuse (-1.0): Give me the point and the Boilermakers.
Oklahoma (-11.0) at Nebraska: Huskers will have spirit as home dogs. Take the points and Nebraska.
Southern Illinois at Northwestern (-13.5): Figured NU would be favored by more vs. a FCS foe. Oh, well. Lay the points and take NU.
Western Kentucky at Indiana (-6.5): IU clicks. Lay the points and take the Hoosiers.
Penn State (-3.0) at Auburn: Give me Auburn and the points.
Rutgers (-17.5) at Temple: Unbeaten Scarlet Knights cover.
Colorado at Minnesota (-27.5): Another layup for the Gophers, who cover.
Toledo at Ohio State (-32.0): Big number. Give me the Rockets and the points.
New Mexico State at Wisconsin (-37.0): Too big of a number. Take Aggies and the points.
Michigan State at Washington (-3.5): Take U-Dub, lay the points.
Nevada at Iowa (-23.0): What? Give me those 23 points and Nevada.
SMU at Maryland (-2.5): Lay the 2.5 and take the Terps.
