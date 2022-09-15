News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-15 12:51:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten picks: Five 20-plus point favs. Who covers?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Picking every Week 3 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 5-7

SEASON: 7-16

UConn at Michigan (-47.5): Another HUGE number. Take the points and the Huskies.

Purdue at Syracuse (-1.0): Give me the point and the Boilermakers.

Oklahoma (-11.0) at Nebraska: Huskers will have spirit as home dogs. Take the points and Nebraska.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern (-13.5): Figured NU would be favored by more vs. a FCS foe. Oh, well. Lay the points and take NU.

Western Kentucky at Indiana (-6.5): IU clicks. Lay the points and take the Hoosiers.

Penn State (-3.0) at Auburn: Give me Auburn and the points.

Rutgers (-17.5) at Temple: Unbeaten Scarlet Knights cover.

Colorado at Minnesota (-27.5): Another layup for the Gophers, who cover.

Toledo at Ohio State (-32.0): Big number. Give me the Rockets and the points.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin (-37.0): Too big of a number. Take Aggies and the points.

Michigan State at Washington (-3.5): Take U-Dub, lay the points.

Nevada at Iowa (-23.0): What? Give me those 23 points and Nevada.

SMU at Maryland (-2.5): Lay the 2.5 and take the Terps.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}