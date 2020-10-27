Big Ten power poll: Didn't you used to be Michigan State?
One week in the books. How did the results impact the power poll? Check it out.
1. Ohio State: Consider the demolition of the Cornhuskers a warning shot to the rest of you.
Last week: Nebraska, W, 52-17
This week: at Penn State
2. Wisconsin: Without Graham Mertz--and his caddy--Bucky could have a problem. Fingers crossed in Madison.
Last week: Illinois, W, 45-7
This week: at Nebraska
3. Michigan: Maybe Harbaugh never should wear khakis again.
Last week: at Minnesota, W, 49-24
This week: Michigan State
4. Indiana: Where were you in 1987, the last time IU beat a Top 10 team? I was still in college rocking a mullet.
Last week: Penn State, W, 36-35 OT
This week: at Rutgers
5. Penn State: Wipe that stunned look off your face: Here come the Buckeyes.
Last week: at Indiana, L, 36-35 OT
This week: Ohio State
6. Northwestern: That's 100 wins for Pat Fitzgerald. This will be No. 101. Will he reach 200 wins in Evanston? I say "yes."
Last week: Maryland, W, 43-3
This week: at Iowa
7. Purdue: No Rondale Moore, no problem. No Jeff Brohm, no problem. This isn't so hard.
Last week: Iowa, W, 24-20
This week: at Illinois
8. Minnesota: The Terps are just the cure for what ails Goldy.
Last week: Michigan, L, 49-24
This week: at Maryland (Friday)
9. Iowa: QB Spencer Petras looks like a keeper. Watch Herky slowly rise in this poll.
Last week: at Purdue, L, 24-20
This week: Northwestern
10. Nebraska: "Thank you, sir. May I have another?" It's been like that for Herbie.
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 52-17
This week: Wisconsin
11. Rutgers: And just think: RU initially balked at bringing back Greg Schiano. #SMH
Last week: at Michigan State, W, 38-27
This week: Indiana
12. Illinois: A.D. Josh Whitman has all his chips pushed to the center of the table for Lovie. God bless him.
Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 45-7
This week: Purdue
13. Maryland: Cheer up. Basketball season is right around the corner.
Last week: at Northwestern, L, 43-3
This week: Minnesota (Friday)
14. Michigan State: I think Sparty should get comfortable nestled in the basement. Gonna be here awhile.
Last week: Rutgers, L, 38-27
This week: at Michigan
