One week in the books. How did the results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State: Consider the demolition of the Cornhuskers a warning shot to the rest of you.



Last week: Nebraska, W, 52-17



This week: at Penn State

2. Wisconsin: Without Graham Mertz--and his caddy--Bucky could have a problem. Fingers crossed in Madison.



Last week: Illinois, W, 45-7

This week: at Nebraska

3. Michigan: Maybe Harbaugh never should wear khakis again.



Last week: at Minnesota, W, 49-24



This week: Michigan State



4. Indiana: Where were you in 1987, the last time IU beat a Top 10 team? I was still in college rocking a mullet.



Last week: Penn State, W, 36-35 OT



This week: at Rutgers

5. Penn State: Wipe that stunned look off your face: Here come the Buckeyes.



Last week: at Indiana, L, 36-35 OT



This week: Ohio State

6. Northwestern: That's 100 wins for Pat Fitzgerald. This will be No. 101. Will he reach 200 wins in Evanston? I say "yes."



Last week: Maryland, W, 43-3



This week: at Iowa

7. Purdue: No Rondale Moore, no problem. No Jeff Brohm, no problem. This isn't so hard.



Last week: Iowa, W, 24-20



This week: at Illinois

8. Minnesota: The Terps are just the cure for what ails Goldy.



Last week: Michigan, L, 49-24



This week: at Maryland (Friday)



9. Iowa: QB Spencer Petras looks like a keeper. Watch Herky slowly rise in this poll.



Last week: at Purdue, L, 24-20



This week: Northwestern

10. Nebraska: "Thank you, sir. May I have another?" It's been like that for Herbie.



Last week: at Ohio State, L, 52-17



This week: Wisconsin

11. Rutgers: And just think: RU initially balked at bringing back Greg Schiano. #SMH



Last week: at Michigan State, W, 38-27



This week: Indiana

12. Illinois: A.D. Josh Whitman has all his chips pushed to the center of the table for Lovie. God bless him.



Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 45-7



This week: Purdue

13. Maryland: Cheer up. Basketball season is right around the corner.



Last week: at Northwestern, L, 43-3



This week: Minnesota (Friday)



14. Michigan State: I think Sparty should get comfortable nestled in the basement. Gonna be here awhile.



Last week: Rutgers, L, 38-27



This week: at Michigan