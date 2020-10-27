 Big Ten power poll | Dienhart
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 06:53:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten power poll: Didn't you used to be Michigan State?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
No khakis, no problem. (AP)

Week 1

One week in the books. How did the results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State: Consider the demolition of the Cornhuskers a warning shot to the rest of you.

Last week: Nebraska, W, 52-17

This week: at Penn State

2. Wisconsin: Without Graham Mertz--and his caddy--Bucky could have a problem. Fingers crossed in Madison.

Last week: Illinois, W, 45-7

This week: at Nebraska

3. Michigan: Maybe Harbaugh never should wear khakis again.

Last week: at Minnesota, W, 49-24

This week: Michigan State

4. Indiana: Where were you in 1987, the last time IU beat a Top 10 team? I was still in college rocking a mullet.

Last week: Penn State, W, 36-35 OT

This week: at Rutgers

5. Penn State: Wipe that stunned look off your face: Here come the Buckeyes.

Last week: at Indiana, L, 36-35 OT

This week: Ohio State

6. Northwestern: That's 100 wins for Pat Fitzgerald. This will be No. 101. Will he reach 200 wins in Evanston? I say "yes."

Last week: Maryland, W, 43-3

This week: at Iowa

7. Purdue: No Rondale Moore, no problem. No Jeff Brohm, no problem. This isn't so hard.

Last week: Iowa, W, 24-20

This week: at Illinois

8. Minnesota: The Terps are just the cure for what ails Goldy.

Last week: Michigan, L, 49-24

This week: at Maryland (Friday)

9. Iowa: QB Spencer Petras looks like a keeper. Watch Herky slowly rise in this poll.

Last week: at Purdue, L, 24-20

This week: Northwestern

10. Nebraska: "Thank you, sir. May I have another?" It's been like that for Herbie.

Last week: at Ohio State, L, 52-17

This week: Wisconsin

11. Rutgers: And just think: RU initially balked at bringing back Greg Schiano. #SMH

Last week: at Michigan State, W, 38-27

This week: Indiana

12. Illinois: A.D. Josh Whitman has all his chips pushed to the center of the table for Lovie. God bless him.

Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 45-7

This week: Purdue

13. Maryland: Cheer up. Basketball season is right around the corner.

Last week: at Northwestern, L, 43-3

This week: Minnesota (Friday)

14. Michigan State: I think Sparty should get comfortable nestled in the basement. Gonna be here awhile.

Last week: Rutgers, L, 38-27

This week: at Michigan

