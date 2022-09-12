Week Two is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (2-0): Buckeyes driving about 45 mph now. There is more rev in that engine. You know it.



Last week: Arkansas State, W, 45-12

Up next: Toledo

2. Michigan: (2-0) Yawn. Wake me up when the exhibition season is over.

Last week: Hawaii, W, 56-10

Up next: UConn

3. Penn State: (2-0) Lace up those black cleats ... it looks like the Nittany Lions have found a rushing attack!



Last week: Ohio, W, 46-10

Up next: at Auburn

4. Michigan State (2-0): Trip to Seattle will be revealing.

Last week: Akron, W, 52-0

Up next: at Washington

5. Wisconsin (1-1): Is now a good time to start to worry? Asking for a friend.

Last week: Washington State, L, 17-14

Up next: New Mexico State

6. Minnesota (2-0): You think Nebraska would consider hiring P.J. Fleck?

Last week: Western Illinois, W, 62-10

Up next: Colorado

7. Purdue: (1-1) Visit from FCS punching bag was just what the doctor ordered. Smiles, everyone!



Last week: Indiana State, W, 56-0

Up next: at Syracuse

8. Maryland (2-0): Is Taulia Tagovailoa the best QB in the Big Ten? Just wondering.

Last week next: at Charlotte, W, 56-21

Up next: SMU

9. Indiana (2-0): Raise your hand if you thought IU would start 2-0. That's what I thought.

Last week: Idaho, W, 35-22

Up next: Western Kentucky

10. Iowa (1-1): Wish I was making this up. I'm not: Hawkeyes are averaging 2.8 yards per play.

Last week: Iowa State, L, 10-7

Up next: Nevada

11. Illinois (2-1): Finally, the Illini seem to have found a QB: His name is Tommy DeVito. Thank you, Syracuse.

Last week: Virginia, W, 24-3

Up next: Chattanooga (Sept. 22)

12. Rutgers (2-0): Are the Scarlet Knights good? Bad? I have no idea. Someone help me.

Last week: Wagner, W, 66-7

Up next: at Temple

13. Northwestern (1-1): Can the Wildcats play Nebraska every week?

Last week: Duke, L, 31-23

Up next: Southern Illinois

14. Nebraska (1-2): Never before have so many been so wrong about one coach. R.I.P., my thick-necked friend.

Last week: Georgia Southern, L, 45-42

Up next: Oklahoma