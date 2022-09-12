Big Ten Power Poll: Help! The Cornhuskers have fallen and can't get up!
Week Two is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (2-0): Buckeyes driving about 45 mph now. There is more rev in that engine. You know it.
Last week: Arkansas State, W, 45-12
Up next: Toledo
2. Michigan: (2-0) Yawn. Wake me up when the exhibition season is over.
Last week: Hawaii, W, 56-10
Up next: UConn
3. Penn State: (2-0) Lace up those black cleats ... it looks like the Nittany Lions have found a rushing attack!
Last week: Ohio, W, 46-10
Up next: at Auburn
4. Michigan State (2-0): Trip to Seattle will be revealing.
Last week: Akron, W, 52-0
Up next: at Washington
5. Wisconsin (1-1): Is now a good time to start to worry? Asking for a friend.
Last week: Washington State, L, 17-14
Up next: New Mexico State
6. Minnesota (2-0): You think Nebraska would consider hiring P.J. Fleck?
Last week: Western Illinois, W, 62-10
Up next: Colorado
7. Purdue: (1-1) Visit from FCS punching bag was just what the doctor ordered. Smiles, everyone!
Last week: Indiana State, W, 56-0
Up next: at Syracuse
8. Maryland (2-0): Is Taulia Tagovailoa the best QB in the Big Ten? Just wondering.
Last week next: at Charlotte, W, 56-21
Up next: SMU
9. Indiana (2-0): Raise your hand if you thought IU would start 2-0. That's what I thought.
Last week: Idaho, W, 35-22
Up next: Western Kentucky
10. Iowa (1-1): Wish I was making this up. I'm not: Hawkeyes are averaging 2.8 yards per play.
Last week: Iowa State, L, 10-7
Up next: Nevada
11. Illinois (2-1): Finally, the Illini seem to have found a QB: His name is Tommy DeVito. Thank you, Syracuse.
Last week: Virginia, W, 24-3
Up next: Chattanooga (Sept. 22)
12. Rutgers (2-0): Are the Scarlet Knights good? Bad? I have no idea. Someone help me.
Last week: Wagner, W, 66-7
Up next: at Temple
13. Northwestern (1-1): Can the Wildcats play Nebraska every week?
Last week: Duke, L, 31-23
Up next: Southern Illinois
14. Nebraska (1-2): Never before have so many been so wrong about one coach. R.I.P., my thick-necked friend.
Last week: Georgia Southern, L, 45-42
Up next: Oklahoma
