Big Ten power rankings: Badgers, Gophers look to flex West muscle
After getting just an appetizer last weekend in Week Zero--it was a tasty upset of Nebraska by Illinois--the Big Ten goes full force this week.
Week One offers a mixed bag of games that should see the B1G power poll get shaken up. The best game: Penn State at Wisconsin. The worst? Fordham at Nebraska.
A look at the latest poll.
1. Ohio State: Breaking in a new QB with a Thursday night date in Dinkytown vs. a dangerous Minnesota team. What could possibly go wrong?
Up next: Oregon
2. Indiana: The last time the Hoosiers' shadow darkened Iowa City? It was 2014.
Up next: Idaho
3. Penn State: A Labor Day gift from the football gods: Nits at Bucky. Thanks!
Up next: Ball State
4. Wisconsin: Badgers have lost four in a row to PSU, which hasn't been to Madison since 2013.
Up next: Eastern Michigan
5. Iowa: Last time Herky lost to IU in Kinnick? It was 2007.
Up next: at Iowa State
6. Michigan: The backup long snapper may get to play in this game. Michigan won last meeting, 49-3, in 2018.
Up next: Washington
7. Minnesota: Gophers have lost 26 of last 27 vs. Buckeyes. Look it up. Brutal.
Up next: Miami (Ohio)
8. Northwestern: Let the Hunter Johnson era begin!
Up next: Indiana State
9. Rutgers: An old Big East matchup vs. the Owls; RU has won last four meetings.
Up next: at Syracuse
10. Purdue: Boilers are 1-3 in openers in Brohm era.
Up next: at UConn
11. Illinois: No truth to the rumor that George Gervin coaches UTSA. Too bad.
Up next: at Virginia
12. Maryland: Underrated rivals. Morgantown is about 210 miles from College Park, Md., WVU has won nine of last 10.
Up next: Howard
13. Nebraska: Fordham? Really? This would have been a good matchup ... in 1936 when Vince Lombardi was one of the Rams' "Seven Blocks of Granite."
Up next: Buffalo
14. Michigan State: Anthony Russo? Payton Thorne? Whoever is under center needs to provide solid QB play.
Up next: Youngstown State
