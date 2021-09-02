Big Ten power rankings: Badgers, Gophers look to flex West muscle

A look at the latest poll.

Week One offers a mixed bag of games that should see the B1G power poll get shaken up. The best game: Penn State at Wisconsin. The worst? Fordham at Nebraska.

After getting just an appetizer last weekend in Week Zero--it was a tasty upset of Nebraska by Illinois--the Big Ten goes full force this week.

1. Ohio State: Breaking in a new QB with a Thursday night date in Dinkytown vs. a dangerous Minnesota team. What could possibly go wrong?

Up next: Oregon



2. Indiana: The last time the Hoosiers' shadow darkened Iowa City? It was 2014.

Up next: Idaho



3. Penn State: A Labor Day gift from the football gods: Nits at Bucky. Thanks!

Up next: Ball State



4. Wisconsin: Badgers have lost four in a row to PSU, which hasn't been to Madison since 2013.

Up next: Eastern Michigan



5. Iowa: Last time Herky lost to IU in Kinnick? It was 2007.

Up next: at Iowa State



6. Michigan: The backup long snapper may get to play in this game. Michigan won last meeting, 49-3, in 2018.

Up next: Washington



7. Minnesota: Gophers have lost 26 of last 27 vs. Buckeyes. Look it up. Brutal.



Up next: Miami (Ohio)



8. Northwestern: Let the Hunter Johnson era begin!

Up next: Indiana State



9. Rutgers: An old Big East matchup vs. the Owls; RU has won last four meetings.

Up next: at Syracuse



10. Purdue: Boilers are 1-3 in openers in Brohm era.

Up next: at UConn



11. Illinois: No truth to the rumor that George Gervin coaches UTSA. Too bad.

Up next: at Virginia



12. Maryland: Underrated rivals. Morgantown is about 210 miles from College Park, Md., WVU has won nine of last 10.

Up next: Howard



13. Nebraska: Fordham? Really? This would have been a good matchup ... in 1936 when Vince Lombardi was one of the Rams' "Seven Blocks of Granite."

Up next: Buffalo



14. Michigan State: Anthony Russo? Payton Thorne? Whoever is under center needs to provide solid QB play.

Up next: Youngstown State

