A trip to Nebraska and a visit from Wisconsin. Those are the two big changes to the Purdue 2021 Big Ten schedule announced today.

The Boilermakers now play at Nebraska on Oct. 30 and play host to Wisconsin on Oct. 23. The Boilermakers also had their off week moved from Oct. 23 to Oct. 9. And the dates for the Iowa (Oct. 30 to Oct. 16) and Ohio State (Oct. 9 to Nov. 13) games changed, too.



A game vs. Northwestern in Wrigley Field wasn't announced by the league, but it was reported by ESPN.com. Stay tuned. The game is currently set for Nov. 20 in Evanston.

Previously announced Big Ten opponents remained the same. And the non-conference schedule is unaltered.



The 2021 Big Ten slate needed to be altered because of scheduling quirks that came about from the Big Ten-only slate of games the league hatched in order to play the 2020 season amid the pandemic.

The "pandemic season" 2020 schedule had Nebraska coming to Purdue for a second year in a row and the Boilermakers going to Wisconsin for a second season in succession. (Purdue's 2020 game in Madison wasn't played due to COVID.)

Purdue's original 2021 schedule included a third visit in a row from Nebraska on Oct. 16 and a third scheduled game in a row at Wisconsin on Nov. 13.

Purdue begins the season playing host to Oregon State on Sept. 4. There also is a game at Notre Dame on Sept. 18. The Boilermakers haven't played the Fighting Irish since 2014, a game played in Indianapolis. Purdue hasn't been to South Bend since 2012.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 2-4 season looking for their first winning mark since 2017. Purdue reportedly will begin spring football on Feb. 19 under fifth-year Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.