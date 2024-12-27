Big Ten schedule offers Purdue a respite

For three straight seasons, despite grueling non-conference schedules, Purdue has entered Big Ten play unblemished.





Which means before conference play even started, Matt Painter and his Boilers had resumes worthy of a top-seed in March. If the season ended today, Purdue will still find itself in the NCAA Tournament.







But with an 8-4 record, Purdue might find itself with an unusually high seed going into the NCAA Tournament. Purdue hasn't been higher than a #4 seed in the last four seasons. Currently Joe Lunardi has Purdue as a #5 seed with its momentum headed down after losing three of its last four games.







But Purdue's grueling non-conference schedule this season hasn't been without its boons. Purdue has a win against #2 at the time Alabama, another ranked win against Ole Miss, and its three losses in the non-conference are to top-20 teams on Kenpom. Purdue's record isn't where it'd like to be but an away game loss to Marquette and semi-neutral losses to Texas A&M and Auburn aren't going to tank Purdue's seeding or standings at the end of the year. When you schedule like Painter has over the last few seasons, the non-conference is an opportunity, a win-win even in loss.





Purdue stares down one final non-conference, on paper its easiest match up of the season against a Toledo team at home that is coming off a 78-49 beatdown from Houston, and this isn't how it's suppose to be but Purdue can finally breathe a sigh of relief.





Because the red of its Big Ten schedule might be a cake walk compared to Purdue's recent schedule.