Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 27, 2024
Big Ten schedule offers Purdue a respite
Casey Bartley  •  BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Twitter
@CBartleyRivals

Purdue's exhaustive schedule

For three straight seasons, despite grueling non-conference schedules, Purdue has entered Big Ten play unblemished.


Which means before conference play even started, Matt Painter and his Boilers had resumes worthy of a top-seed in March. If the season ended today, Purdue will still find itself in the NCAA Tournament.



But with an 8-4 record, Purdue might find itself with an unusually high seed going into the NCAA Tournament. Purdue hasn't been higher than a #4 seed in the last four seasons. Currently Joe Lunardi has Purdue as a #5 seed with its momentum headed down after losing three of its last four games.



But Purdue's grueling non-conference schedule this season hasn't been without its boons. Purdue has a win against #2 at the time Alabama, another ranked win against Ole Miss, and its three losses in the non-conference are to top-20 teams on Kenpom. Purdue's record isn't where it'd like to be but an away game loss to Marquette and semi-neutral losses to Texas A&M and Auburn aren't going to tank Purdue's seeding or standings at the end of the year. When you schedule like Painter has over the last few seasons, the non-conference is an opportunity, a win-win even in loss.


Purdue stares down one final non-conference, on paper its easiest match up of the season against a Toledo team at home that is coming off a 78-49 beatdown from Houston, and this isn't how it's suppose to be but Purdue can finally breathe a sigh of relief.


Because the red of its Big Ten schedule might be a cake walk compared to Purdue's recent schedule.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement