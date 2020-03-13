MORE: College basketball's end came quickly; now come questions | It's official: The NCAA tournament is canceled | Big Ten cancels competitions through end of academic year | Big Ten tournament has been canceled

The Big Ten announced today that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

On Thursday, the conference pulled the plug on the men's basketball tourney. Then, later in the day, the Big Ten said conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year had been canceled.

This suspension apparently would mean spring football practices are on hold, too. Purdue has had eight practices. It is off for spring break now and was slated to return for Practice No. 9 on March 23. The spring game is scheduled for April 4. It's not known if Purdue will resume spring drills after April 6 if the Big Ten clears schools for activities at that time.



The Big Ten also announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

Part of today's release stated: "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic."