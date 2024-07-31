While the Big Ten Conference has expanded west, its marquee basketball tournament, The Big Ten Tournament, is finding its way back home for the next three years.



The Big Ten Tournament will come back to Indianapolis for the 2025 season where it will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will return to Indy in 2027, with a trip to the familiar Chicago United Center in 2026 in between.



This is a trip back to normal for a conference that has experimented and moved around its end of year conference championship over the last decade. Last year, the Big Ten Conference Tournament was played in Minnesota, in March. For obvious reasons, there were some logistical difficulties about hosting the tournament in such a non-central location.



But with a nod to Big Ten's expansion west, the Big Ten Tournament will be traveling from the midwest in 2028 when the tournament will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada.