Big Ten Tournament Game 1: Purdue vs. No. 19 Ohio State
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
Purdue Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
More: Purdue primer and GoldandBlack.com coverage
Ohio State Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
GoldandBlack.com in-game updates: @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
—
|
—
|
33
|
24
|
42%
|
OSU
|
19
|
20
|
16
|
8
|
58%
ABOUT THIS GAME
This game may or may not even be played, for all we know.
In the midst of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 — declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — sporting events nationwide are being affected. The NBA suspended Its season Wednesday, after Utah Jazz players were diagnosed with coronavirus.
The Big Ten announced Wednesday evening that starting Thursday, the Big Ten Tournament would be played without spectators, following the NCAA's similar announcement regarding the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.
Then, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg coached against Indiana visibly ill, left the bench before the game ended and was reportedly taken to the hospital and his team quarantined to its locker room.
The Big Ten made no immediate declarations that the games would go on as scheduled on Thursday, a day on which Purdue announced locally all of its athletic activities for the foreseeable future would be closed to the public.
If this game is played ...
Purdue — at just a game over .500 overall — opens the Big Ten Tournament figuring a tournament title is its lone path to the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers and Buckeyes met just once during the regular season, a 68-52 Buckeye win in Columbus Feb. 15.
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (REGULAR SEASON: 16-15, 9-11 B1G)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PPG: 11.5
REB: 7.6
FG: 51.5%
|
20
|
|
G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PTS: 4.9
REB: 4.0
AST: 2.7
|
55
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
PTS: 9.1
3-PT: 38.3%
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PPG: 10.6
REB: 3.3
AST: 2.6
3-PT: 35.5%
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
PTS: 5.4
REB: 4.6
3-PT: 30.6%
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
32
|
F
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PPG: 8.6
REB: 4.6
FG: 52.4%
BLK: 2.0
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PPG: 9.0
3-PT: 31.8%
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
PTS: 5.6
3-PT: 36.0%
|
1
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PPG: 3.6
REB: 4.2
ABOUT PURDUE
• This game is dripping with Butler influence, as Ohio State's came from Butler — Chris Holtmann succeeded Brad Stevens' successor there — and former Stevens assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is Purdue's associate head coach. Shrewsberry and Buckeye assistant coach Terry Johnson worked together at Butler.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (21-10, 11-9 B1G)
Ohio State Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
34
|
F
|
6-9/270/JR
|
PPG: 14.0
REB: 9.3
3-PT: 42.5%
|
24
|
|
F
|
6-6/220/SR
|
PPG: 9.2
REB: 3.9
3-PT: 42.2%
|
4
|
F
|
6-3/190/SO
|
PTS: 11.5
3-PT: 39.3%
|
13
|
G
|
6-1/195/SR
|
PTS: 8.7
3-PT: 32.1%
|
1
|
G
|
6-3/185/SO
|
PPG: 7.0
3-PT: 34.7%
|
25
|
** Kyle Young**
|
F
|
6-8/205/JR
|
PPG: 7.5
REB: 5.8
FG: 58.5%
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
10
|
F
|
6-5/180/SO
|
PTS: 2.9
3-PT: 40.4%
|
32
|
F
|
6-6/236/FR
|
PPG: 6.7
REB: 3.8
ABOUT OHIO STATE
• Ohio State could again be down a significant piece, as forward Kyle Young has been sidelined lately by an ankle injury. The hard-charging forward scored 17 points in the first meeting with Purdue. His status is unknown, but it's reasonable to suggest Ohio State would consider preserving him for the NCAA Tournament.
• Since Purdue last met Ohio State, Buckeye guard Duane Washington is averaging 14.5 points over those six games. He's shot 39.5 percent from three-point range in that span.
|EXECUTE
|TREVION WILLIAMS
|OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING
|
Ohio State is very physical on defense and make it very difficult to generate space on offense. Purdue's guards have to be quick and authoritative in their cuts and such and its big men will have to match the Buckeyes' physicality.
|
Tuesday, Purdue's sophomore big man discussed the need for him to be "more aggressive" next year to become the sort of player he's capable of being. Next year may as well start right now.
|
Purdue is unlikely to be highly efficient offensively against this particular defense. Against such matchups, offensive rebounding can make a huge difference, and it has at times this season.
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue's got to win, but it's been 9n that situation previously this season. Ohio State has its place in the NCAA Tournament sewn up and could be down an important player in Kyle Young. That would matter, but practically speaking, Purdue has to show it can score on these guys.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: Ohio State 68, Purdue 65
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.