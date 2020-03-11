This game may or may not even be played, for all we know.

In the midst of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 — declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — sporting events nationwide are being affected. The NBA suspended Its season Wednesday, after Utah Jazz players were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday evening that starting Thursday, the Big Ten Tournament would be played without spectators, following the NCAA's similar announcement regarding the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.

Then, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg coached against Indiana visibly ill, left the bench before the game ended and was reportedly taken to the hospital and his team quarantined to its locker room.

The Big Ten made no immediate declarations that the games would go on as scheduled on Thursday, a day on which Purdue announced locally all of its athletic activities for the foreseeable future would be closed to the public.

If this game is played ...

Purdue — at just a game over .500 overall — opens the Big Ten Tournament figuring a tournament title is its lone path to the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers and Buckeyes met just once during the regular season, a 68-52 Buckeye win in Columbus Feb. 15.