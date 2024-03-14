Quarterfinals are now set: Purdue will play Michigan State for the second time this season.

The Spartans and Boilers only matched up one time this year, an 80-74 win in Mackey Arena where Purdue was both never really threatened, and also never able to pull away from the Spartans.



Both teams might be going into this game with a little bit of fatigue.



Purdue finished its regular season 26-3, including a 15-3 Big Ten record that gave Purdue its second Big Ten Title in a row by three games. It has all but wrapped up its #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and its preferred path that goes through Indianapolis up to Detroit on the way to Phoenix, Arizona. A loss with almost all certainty will not cost Purdue that as Houston, UConn, and Purdue have more than earned their #1 seeds in the Tournament, including three separate regions that fit their geographical wants.



For Michigan State, the Spartans were on the right side of the bubble going into the game with Minnesota thanks, almost entirely, on its strong NET rating. The win against Minnesota should buffer any doubt about Tom Izzo's team dancing in March again.



Will both teams have a bit of emotional let down in a tournament that doesn't mean a whole lot to either team?



Or will pride, and the Michigan State-Purdue rivalry, spur both teams into playing its best basketball? To this date, the Big Ten Tournament hasn't featured much good basketball, but on paper this is one of the more intriguing possible matchups in the bracket.



Its without a doubt the heaviest hitting coaching matchup, with Matt Painter and Tom Izzo squaring off again.

Tom Izzo about Michigan State's 77-67 win over Minnesota:

"It's been an interesting year in a lot of fashions, but I said early that you win with veterans and you win with your key guys doing the job. I said we have a veteran backcourt, we've got a veteran in Malik, we've got a veteran coach. I think we all took a little blame for the ups and downs, but first I'd like to give credit to Minnesota.

They played well. Ben's done an unbelievable job with the program. They could be the Number 1 team in the league next year. So hat's off to them. Number two, I want to give credit to these guys. It was Malik in foul trouble early. I've never sat him that long in a long time. I thought A.J. struggled a little bit in the first half with some turnovers and Ty not taking shots in the second half. All three of them really responded like they're capable of. I thought Jaden Akins made big plays defensively. But A.J. ran the show. Tyson made some shots. Malik, we used him as a point forward down there, and he made some big-time plays. We're just excited to be moving on. I don't care who we play, we're still excited to be moving on."

Tom Izzo doesn't get long to celebrate:

Tom Izzo after being asked about preparing for Purdue in less than 24 hours:

"You said little? What time is it? This guy is a friend of mine. He doesn't even give me a chance to enjoy the press conference, and he's asking me maybe about the greatest player maybe in basketball in the past two years. I am going to come up with something. I brought a couple of football coaches. My buddy Mariucci came. My buddy Mark Dantonio. I'm going to institute coaching from them. I'm going to institute a couple of players to bring up. Zach Edey is a helluva player, man. Talk about a guy that deserves credit. The way they get him a ball in so many different ways. We thought we did a pretty good job the last game, and then the two guards went nuts. We did a couple things the year before, and he got 35, and we held the guards. So we're going to have to pick our poison in what we're going to do. This team is better than any team he's had because he's got Gillis, who can make threes. He's got Loyer that can make threes. We all know Smith is one of the better three-point shooters. Jones did not shoot it real well at our place, but he's a very good three-point shooter. If you cover them, Edey's there."

Michigan State's guards come alive

Michigan State looked like the offensively struggling, big-man deficient, not great basketball team its been for long periods of time this season in the first half when the Spartans went into the half trailing the hometown Minnesota Golden Gophers, 34-32.



Then in the second half, Michigan State's collection of guards showed up and showed off, and showed the conference and country, why the Spartans are never to be counted out in a win or go home tournament.



AJ Hoggard turned a three turnover first half into a 17 point, 6 assist masterpiece that saw him go 6 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to lead the Spartans in the second half.



He had help. Tyson Walker struggled with his shot early, including giving up clean looks, but came up with a couple big baskets late on his way to 15 points.



Off the bench, Tre Holloman provided a spark, going 3 of 3 from the line, including hitting two big threes to score 9 points.



Malik Hall spent most the game in foul trouble on the other hand, playing just 21 minutes, but scored 9 points, including a tide turning offensive put back late in the second half.



Michigan State's bigs continue to struggle to provide Tom Izzo with anything. Xavier Booker came in early and scored two early baskets, but had just 6 points for the entire game and again played just 15 minutes.



Jason Kohler had 7 points on 7 shots, and Carson Cooper turned 21 minutes into 3 points and 5 rebounds.

80-74 at Mackey Arena