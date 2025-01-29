Advertisement
Published Jan 29, 2025
Purdue picks up commitment from 2025 long snapper Justin Schmidt
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue has added to its specialists room with a week left until the February National Signing Period begins, netting a commitment from 2025 long snapper Justin Schmidt on Wednesday.

Schmidt took a visit to West Lafayette over the weekend, where he met with head coach Barry Odom and special teams coordinator James Shibest and special teams assistant Troy Thompson. The Pennsylvania native also locked in an offer from the Boilermakers during the trip and pledged to Purdue just days later.

Schmidt will join Purdue's two returning long snappers, starter Nick Levy and reserve Claude Strnad, in the Boilermakers' new special teams unit under the direction of renowned coordinator James Shibest heading into 2025.

