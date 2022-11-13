We officially have chaos in the Big Ten West. Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa are all tied atop the division at 4-3. As it stands right now, that favors Purdue. The Boilers are 2-1 against the other three, while so is Illinois. Minnesota is 0-2 having lost to Illinois and Purdue and Iowa is 1-1, having lost to Illinois, but beating Purdue.

Purdue DOES NOT control its own destiny, however. Yes, Purdue is favored to win the next two games and finish 6-3, but it does not hold all tiebreakers. First, Iowa and Minnesota play each other next week, while Illinois goes to Michigan. This could be problematic for Purdue. Illinois is going to be a big road underdog. If they lose and Iowa wins in Minneapolis (assuming Purdue takes care of business at home against Northwestern), that would leave Purdue and Iowa tied atop the division. The Boilers would then need Nebraska to beat the Hawkeyes the day after Thanksgiving for Purdue to have a chance at the Big Ten West against Indiana.

Now, if Minnesota beats Iowa next week, Purdue is in great shape. They would be tied with the Gophers (and Illinois, if the Illini spring the upset in Ann Arbor), but would hold the tiebreaker due to the win in Minneapolis.

Illinois is the wild card. If Illinois pulls a surprise upset over Michigan next week that sets the stage for a potential three-way tie between Purdue, Iowa, and Illinois with all three teams going 1-1 against each other. The next tiebreaker is then the divisional record. Assuming Purdue and Illinois each beat Northwestern and Iowa also finishes 6-3 with wins over Minnesota and Nebraska, Illinois would be 5-1 vs. the West, while Purdue would be 4-2 and Iowa would be 5-1. That eliminates Purdue and sends Illinois to Indianapolis by virtue of their win over Iowa.

Purdue would win a three-way tie with Illinois and Minnesota because it won both games against those two.

So, bottom line, Purdue could really benefit from Minnesota beating Iowa in Minneapolis next week. That puts the division crown squarely in the Boilers' hands.