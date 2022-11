Despite being on a two-game losing streak, Purdue still has a chance to win the Big Ten West. That is probably a statement to the state of the Big Ten West, as it is mostly a mess. The division as a whole has not been great against its east counterparts, with Purdue’s win at Maryland standing as possibly the best cross division win.

Today’s game in Champaign is one that will either offer clarity in the division with two weeks left or complete chaos.