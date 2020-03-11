Big-time sophomore CJ Hicks visits Cincinnati, Purdue
Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter’s CJ Hicks has already established himself as one of the top prospects in the Midwest’s 2022 class, and has already collected 15 scholarship offers less than halfw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news