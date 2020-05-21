On his 84th birthday, Coach Gene Keady joined us for to talk about birthdays past, growing up in Kansas and much more.,

"I am just glad to have another notch in the belt," Keady said from his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Keady talked about growing up in Larned, Kansas, his memories of his birthday as a child and much more. Keady pays tribute to his parents divulging a couple of items I hadn't heard before from the former Boilermaker coach.



"My dad taught me how to box," Keady said. "He never hit me, but I thought he might."

You will even learn his drink of choice to celebrate his birthday, and yes we asked him about Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern.

At 84, the coach is not short on opinions.