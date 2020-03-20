David Blough got an up-close look at Rondale Moore recently. And the former Purdue quarterback likes what he sees.

“He looks healthy,” said Blough, a Detroit Lions quarterback who worked out with Moore this past week in the Dallas area where Blough lives and trains in the offseason.

Moore is coming off a left hamstring injury suffered vs. Minnesota in the fourth game of last year. He missed the rest of the season as Purdue finished 4-8.

Blough threw passes to the 5-9, 180-pound Moore in 2018 at Purdue, when the New Albany, Ind., native became the first true freshman in Big Ten history to earn consensus All-American honors after making 114 catches for 1,258 yards with 12 touchdowns.

“He is for sure healthy,” said Blough. “I don’t think he has lost any steps from the injury. We are getting him a ton of catches. Gunning it at him, those tough contested catches he’s gonna have to make playing in the slot.

“Man, he looks good. He could play on just about every NFL team tomorrow. I believe that.”

Blough is coming off a successful rookie campaign in the NFL. After being undrafted last spring, he signed with the Cleveland Browns. Late in camp, Blough was traded to the Lions. As injuries mounted to other Detroit signal-callers, Blough ended up starting the final five games of 2019, hitting 54 percent of his passes (94-of-174) for 984 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Blough has spent the offseason trying to improve—just like Moore, who made only 29 receptions for 387 yards and two scores in his abbreviated 2019.

Moore was in Texas with Blough from March 15-19, as Purdue was on spring break. Before the break, the Boilermakers had been in the midst of spring football, having gone through eight of 15 allotted practices. But the likelihood of Purdue finishing spring drills seems remote, as the country comes to grips with the Coronavirus pandemic that has slowly shuttered the nation.

In fact, Purdue urged its student-athletes on Thursday not to return to campus from spring break unless absolutely necessary. Purdue's facilities are closed through April 6, while the Big Ten has banned all organized team activities until April 6, too. The university has shifted all learning to on-line.



“(Moore) texted me about a week and half ago,” said Blough. “We saw things were starting to get uncertain and we set up a plan for him to come here. He wanted to get work in over spring break. He couldn’t use the facilities at Purdue.”

Blough connected Moore with David Robinson, a former Oklahoma receiver that tutors wideouts whom Blough met last year during his pre-draft process. Robinson has worked with notable receivers like Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, Chris Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Sterling Shepard, among others.

“Rondale wanted to come here and work,” said Blough. “We have been finding places. D-Rob has been having his receivers there. Rondale gets to learn from a lot of these guys, see how they work and move and he’s getting coaching from D-Rob. It is a win-win, I think. We have gotten work in even with things shut down. It’s not so much Xs and Os, it’s technical things about the position.”

