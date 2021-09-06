One of the most promising frontcourt players in the Class of 2023 nationally used his first official visit this past weekend on Purdue, as Cathedral's Xavier Booker spent the weekend in West Lafayette.

"Everything was great," Booker said. "I got to meet all the players, eat dinner with the coaches and get to know everyone a little better, got to play pickup (with the players) and went to the football game. It was a lot of stuff to get to know the program better."