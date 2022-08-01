Blue-chip 2025 forward Trent Sisley visited Purdue Monday

Trent Sisley had been on college campuses before, but Monday's unofficial visit to Purdue was sort of his first-ever recruiting visit, as NCAA rules don't allow players to make such visits until Aug. 1 of their sophomore years.

That occasion brought the Class of 2025 forward from Heritage Hills High School in Southern Indiana to Purdue to tip off a series of visits.

"I got to see how much they wanted me and got to see everything — Mackey, the practice facility and everything," Sisley said. "It's more in-depth when you're just there for a team camp and you're just walking around and don't know where anything is. It was really good."

The 6-foot-7 forward and his family — including older brother Blake, who now plays at Wright State after beginning his career at Evansville — toured Purdue's campus, met with its coaches, then watched Monday's practice, the Boilermakers' second-to-last formal summer workout.

Matt Painter spent the entirety of that practice with Sisley and his group.

"It was really good to get up there and talk to all the coaches face to face and get to spend some time on campus," Sisley said. "It was a really good visit and a good time being there."

Sisley's a multi-skilled forward who's extremely proficient in the post and on the glass playing around the basket, out of necessity, for his high school team, but also shown on the grassroots circuit to be an outstanding three-point shooter and ball-handler, giving him the look of that versatile stretch 4 sort of player everyone seems to be looking for nowadays, particularly Purdue.

"They think I can play their wing forward position, that 3/4, and flip-flop between the two and do whatever they need and make shots and make plays," Sisley said. "They showed me some film of other guys they've had who've played that position."

Sisley visits Indiana Tuesday, then Ohio State Wednesday. Butler and Michigan State should also be getting visits, he said, as what should be a busy recruiting process effectively gets underway.

Purdue will have another elite in-state 2025 prospect on campus Tuesday, when Fishers guard Jalen Haralson visits. He visited Indiana Monday.