GoldandBlack.com

No one can hide.

Not with two wall-sized boards permanently attached to one entry of Purdue’s massive weight room in the Football Performance Complex.

The metallic boards, set up like a grid, serve as an accountability chart, listing every football player’s name along the left-hand side — there’s one board for defense, another for offense — with slots for reward pieces to be added, if requirements are met.

Across the top, each week of spring ball is listed, followed by each week of summer training. Once the season starts, that’ll change and the top will be accompanied with the opponent. There are 16 “weeks” across the top.

That means 16 games, potentially.

Teams are guaranteed only 12, without postseason.

And that was done on purpose.

Purdue players have said they think it’s a realistic goal this season to battle for a division championship and, then, a Big Ten championship. And beyond.

The Big Ten title game would add a game and winning that could mean Playoffs.

For that to actually happen, players need to perform on a variety of fronts, which is exactly what Justin Lovett is trying stress. And the team’s director of strength and conditioning is working to put pressure on each athlete to achieve. The board is one way to do that: He wants everyone to know where each players stand — the “everyone” being more than just players’ teammates.

“We like it when NFL personnel, the AD, boosters, the head coach can come in and instantly (look and say) you’ve got an opinion on that guy. And that’s it,” Lovett said.

Players earn a hammer if they train like a champion. They get a helmet if they’ve improved their football performance outside the weight room — attending position meetings, training table, meeting about nutrition, going to treatment, etc. They get a railroad track if they can check off academic requirements, like attending study hall and classes.

Coach Jeff Brohm always is working to incite competition, and the accountability board certainly achieves that.

“The players really fight (with us), ‘Hey, why you’d take away my hammer?’ ‘Well, because you got pinned by the weight and then you felt sorry for yourself. That’s not what champions do. Champions might get beat by the weight, but then they get up and worry about their teammate and then they finish,’ ” Lovett said, detailing a scenario in which a player could achieve the reward one week but not the next. “Or ‘Why didn’t get I my railroad tracks?’ Were you not late for study hall? ‘Yes, I was.’

“We tell them we want progress. We don’t need perfection.”

So if, for example, a young player struggles to understand the importance of checking in with nutritionist Lauren Link and misses out on a helmet, they’ll quickly learn how to rectify the situation. Either from Lovett or teammates who want their position group to be the best.

It’s rare, though, to see a name without a hammer square next to it.

Lovett said players rarely “screw up” when it comes to the weight room.

“That’s stereotypical of what you’d expect of Purdue over the last 50, 100 years — brawny, muscled-up (guys). We love it,” Lovett said.

And the board also reiterates the importance of every player on the team, Lovett said. There were several walk-ons who had perfection across the board, earning every helmet, hammer and railroad track, over the spring.

“If you get a guy who may not see the field ever, well, he can leave a huge part of this team because he’s an iron man awardwinner because he does every thing right,” Lovett said. “So your value to the team is getting good grades, serving on the show team and being tremendous in the community. So just because you don’t play doesn’t mean you don’t have value. We want to show that you might not crack the depth chart, but you’re definitely a value to us. You’re an example of what we should be doing.”